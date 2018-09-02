Offense B- (52 points, 21 first downs, 504 yards total offense, 3-4 red zone, 3 TO’s) The Ducks were very slow out of the gate, something that needs to be corrected. Falling behind 10-0 to certain teams, even in the first quarter, can be fatal. But Oregon found its footing by the third drive and scored touchdowns the next six times they possessed the ball, four in the first half and two more to start the second. They did get sluggish at this point, resulting in punts and drive-ending turnovers. They showed what they can do but need to put a complete game together.

Oregon started slowly on offense with two three-and-outs, while falling behind visiting Bowling Green 10-0 early in the first quarter. But then the Ducks, led by a six-touchdown performance by junior quarterback Justin Herbert, found their stride and scored repeatedly through the ground and air for a final score of 58-24.





QB B (Herbert 10-21-281, 5 TD’s, 2 INT’s, 6-41, TD rushing, Burmeister 1-5-11)

Justin Herbert made a lot of great throws on Saturday and showed off a lively arm. Even on the run he was able to deliver the ball deep down field with good accuracy. Early in the game he was plagued by the wide receiver drop, with at least three well-thrown balls to wide open receivers incomplete. Braxton Burmeister replaced him for one series in the third quarter, but Cristobal put Herbert back only to have him throw two interceptions on the next two series. They were not entirely his fault, one was tipped and the other the WR did not get where he needed to be, but still they were black marks on his performance. Still, five touchdowns passing is going to get you a pretty good grade at QB

RB B- (Verdell 13-51, Felix 8-38, Dye 7-37, Brooks-James 5-27, Habibi-Likio 1-5, TD, Griffin 1-4, 1-83, TD receiving)

Good performance by this large group of ball carriers but not a great one. The coaches said they were going to distribute carries to this unit and they certainly did that. Redshirt freshman CJ Verdell ended up being the workhorse of the group, but everybody got in on the action. Taj Griffin looked explosive on his 83-yard reception, with much of that being run after catch. This group can do better once they get into the second level, and need to break more tackles and/or run around more guys to improve their grade.

OL B+ (5.0 yards per rush, 3 tfl against)

Good performance by the offensive line, with solid protection for the quarterback and decent lanes for the running backs. Penei Sewell and Dallas Warmack both looked very good in their first starts as Ducks, and Jake Hanson had a good game at center. This unit has the potential to be very good this year and may have some of the best depth in memory.

TE C (Kano 1-6, Breeland 1-5, McCormick 1-(-2)) Production was limited and the injury to McCormick is very unfortunate. The unit did have a drop and did not get as open as they should. Blocking was above average with a good job sealing the edge of the line of scrimmage a couple times. This group needs to find a way to make themselves better targets for Herbert if they want to contribute more heavily.

WR B- (Mitchell 3-26, TD, Redd 2-81, 2 TD’s, Johnson III 1-40, TD) Nice job with the explosiveness, but the three early drops were very poor. All of them had the potential to be long plays and/or touchdowns. They did make some nice downfield blocks with Jaylon Redd even springing one play with his. To get their grade up, this unit needs to show more depth and drop less balls.