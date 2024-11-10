Oregon women's basketball upsets No. 12 ranked Baylor 76-74

With the game tied at 74 in the final seconds, Mevius drove to the basket for a decisive layup with 22 seconds left, giving the Ducks (3-0) a two-point lead they would not relinquish. Oregon then held on defensively, forcing a missed three-pointer by Baylor's Sarah Andrews before advancing the ball upcourt following a timeout. The Ducks were able to run the final seven seconds off the clock with ball movement and quickness to close out the game.

EUGENE, Ore. — With former Oregon star Sabrina Ionescu in the stands, the Oregon's women's basketball team pulled off a stunning 76-74 upset over No. 12 Baylor on Sunday, capping a back-and-forth thriller with a last-minute layup by Elisa Mevius that sealed the victory.

Deja Kelly led the Ducks with 20 points, nine rebounds, and five assists, showing her offensive prowess throughout the game, particularly when Oregon took a commanding 16-point lead early in the fourth quarter. Alexis Whitfield added 16 points, and Nani Falatea provided a spark off the bench with 12 points, including a critical three-pointer late in the third quarter.

Jada Walker led the Bears (1-1) with 24 points and was instrumental in Baylor’s second-half push. Darianna Littlepage-Buggs also had a strong performance, recording a double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds, while Andrews chipped in 13 points and six assists. Despite their efforts, Baylor couldn’t overcome Oregon’s resilience and the Ducks' superior 50% shooting from the field.

Oregon led for much of the game, but Baylor went on a 12-0 run midway through the fourth quarter to take a 74-72 lead with 1:28 remaining. The Ducks responded quickly, with Kelly scoring on a driving layup to tie the game at 74. After a defensive stop, Oregon called a timeout to set up the final sequence, which ended in Mevius' game-winning basket.

The victory gave Oregon its first win over a ranked opponent this season and snapped Baylor’s early unbeaten streak. The Ducks’ balanced scoring attack and clutch playmaking down the stretch made the difference, particularly on a night when they overcame 18 turnovers.

Baylor shot just 40.6% from the field, including a cold 25% from beyond the arc, and struggled to generate consistent offense in the second half. The Bears’ largest lead of the night came in the second quarter, but Oregon’s defensive adjustments limited Baylor’s looks from deep, contributing to their shooting woes.

Oregon also had the edge in rebounding, outrebounding Baylor 35-32 and grabbing crucial boards during their second-half run.

The Ducks’ next game will be against North Texas on Tuesday, while Baylor will look to regroup as they return home to face East Texas A&M at 7 p.m. Tuesday