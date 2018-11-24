Oregon ran all over Oregon State on Friday, finishing the game with 392 yards on the ground including six rushing touchdowns. While many are quick to note the gaudy numbers by the running backs, nothing would have happened had there not been excellent play up front by the offensive line.

Center A+

Nobody can ever play a perfect game but Jake Hanson came close. His run blocking was excellent with the OSU defender Hanson was blocking making just one tackle in the 52 running snaps he was in, and his man did not pressure that quarterback at all in his 17 passing downs.

His snapping was solid all day as well. We do not give out A pluses, but Hanson gets one anyway. It would not surprise me if he ends up with one of the top OL grades in the country this week.



Guard A-

On the left side, starter Shane Lemieux was in for 69 plays and Sam Poutasi ten. Lemieux was good in both the run and pass game and made some especially good blocks on some screen plays. Poutasi was just OK in his 9 rushing snaps but on the one pass he was in for his man did not get near the quarterback.

On the right side the snap distribution was Dallas Warmack 42 and Jacob Capra 37. Warmack was very good in his 26 running plays but in his man did get near the quarterback twice on his 16 passing downs. Capra was excellent in his 32 running snaps and his man did not get pressure his two passing snaps.

Tackle A

At left tackle Calvin Throckmorton started and was in for 69 plays backed up by George Moore for ten. Brady Aiello started at right tackle and was likewise in for 69 plays with Alex Forsyth playing the last ten snaps. Throckmorton was tremendous against the run and pass grading second on the offensive line to Jake Hanson. Aiello graded out almost equally well with a single QB pressure the only ding.

When the Ducks decided to play the twos towards the end of the game, there was not much of a dropoff at offensive tackle. Forsyth graded out well on all ten of his plays in relief of Aiello, while Moore good on his one pass blocking play but his man did get one running play tackle.

Overall A

Great performance by the Oregon offensive line in this year’s Civil War. Is the Beaver defense good? No it is not. But that does not take away from the execution from the big guys up front. Not only did they push OSU around the field to the tune of 6.3 yards per rush, they did not commit a single penalty as a unit. They played very well and their grade reflects it.