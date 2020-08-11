DuckSportsAuthority - Pac-12 commits react to news of 2020 cancellation

The news of the Pac-12 canceling the fall football season spread like wildfire in the recruiting world. With so many top recruits already verbally committed to play for Pac-12 teams, their reactions to the news was a mixture of shock and sadness. Here's a look at what some prospects that are committed to those programs think of the decision to cancel the fall football season.

Arizona State commit Finn Collins:

“I mean, I think everyone has mutual feelings about the recent actions of the Pac-12 and Big Ten. It sucks because going another five months without football is going to be rough, especially when everybody is dying to play. But it does give us the opportunity to focus on ourselves and better our game. With the season moving to the spring it doesn’t affect any part of my recruitment. I would still be preparing to graduate early in January.”

Arizona State commit RJ Regan:

“I’m not surprised. I talk to my ASU coaches all the time and the plan is still to get there in January. But who knows what the NCAA will do about that situation.”

Arizona State commit Jaydon Williams:

“it’s not right. These players want to play. We work our entire life just to play on Saturdays and Sundays and for them to just take our future away is not right. (Associate head) coach (Antonio Pierce) and coach (Herm) Edwards are who I want to play for. I need them to help me become a better person.”

Arizona State commit Isaia Glass:

“I’m not sure yet, going to talk with my parents, but I don’t think it will affect much.”

Arizona State commit Martin Lucas:

“It sucks that they don’t get to play in the fall and I guess that means we probably don’t get to go on an official visit anytime soon, and I was really looking forward to doing that and only thing that affects my recruitment is that I won’t get to see what it’s like there for a while and see the coaches in person. I was also thinking about enrolling early, but I don’t know if we can do that now.”

Arizona State commit Marcus Mbow:

“It sucks, but 100 percent does not affect my recruitment.”

Cal commit Mavin Anderson:

"As far as my recruitment goes, nothing changes. I am not enrolling early and I am still 100 percent committed to play football at Cal, whenever that may be. On the other hand, the Pac-12 season being pushed back to the spring doesn’t shock me much. I feel like I have accepted the fact that a lot of things will be different regarding football (both high school and college) in order to optimize the safety of athletes. While it is unfortunate that the season will be pushed back, I believe an action like this is a necessary evil that will help clear things up in the near future."

Cal commit Akili Calhoun:

"It’s sad, especially knowing the guys and knowing that they have been really anticipating their season. This won’t affect my recruitment/decisions at all. I’m still going early and am gonna be ready to work."

Cal commit J. Michael Sturdivant:

“It’s insane that it happened, but I don’t see how it will affect my recruitment as of now. But everything is always changing now.”

Cal commit Bastian Swinney:

“Still 100 percent all-in on Cal. And it is what it is, if it keeps the players safer I’m all for it.”

Cal commit Jermaine Terry:

“I’m still enrolling early unless the rules change around that. It doesn’t affect me one bit.”

Colorado commit Trustin Oliver:

“All I can say is I’m limited on information but it’s hard for every junior college kid out there, and only time will tell what will happen in the future.”

Colorado commit Zephaniah Maea:

“With the Pac-12 postponing their season it’s really a good idea on what I’ll be doing. It’s a great feeling to know that I can play my senior season, because if the Pac-12 wasn’t postponed then I wouldn’t have played because I’ll be going up early to CU. I am strong with CU, strong commit.”

Colorado commit Chase Penry:

"The situation is pretty disappointing, but complaining about it won’t make anything better. I’m going to use this time to improve, and it’s a really high priority for me to find high-quality reps, honestly, wherever I can find them. Sometimes that will be in Colorado, but I expect to be on the road a lot this fall as well. I do hope the NCAA lifts the dead period sooner than later and allows kids to have face-to-face meetings with coaches. There’s obviously a way for recruits to get on campus and meet coaches in a safe way, so hopefully the NCAA can make that happen."

Oregon commit Keanu Williams:

“It doesn’t affect any form of my recruitment with Oregon. I’m still locked in.”

Oregon commit Jackson Light:

“I feel bad for all of the players and coaches that don’t get to have football this year. They are family to me. It doesn’t affect my decision to go to Oregon at all. Hopefully things work out and I can still be on campus in January.”

Oregon commit Jaylin Davies:

“It doesn't affect my recruitment at all. Still waiting to see what the next move is like for everyone else.”

Oregon commit Seven McGee:

“Does not affect my recruitment at all. It’s a lot going on in the world right now, so I couldn’t blame them.”

Oregon State commit Easton Mascarenas:

“I’m actually pretty sad that the season is canceled because the time period for football season within itself is just a fun time that everyone enjoys, and with the cancellation it kind of makes me worry about my high school season and if we’re gonna have one. With all this negativity I’m just trying to be optimistic and hope for the best and I’m just hoping we have football this year, regardless of when it is. As far as my recruitment goes, I really haven’t been on anyone’s radar since my commitment. But my recruiting is still open to anyone else that wants to offer.”

Oregon State commit Sam Vidlak:

“That does not affect my recruitment. I’m going to OSU and will be a Beaver. The only reason this would change is if the season were canceled and OSU kept a bunch of players that were supposed to graduate and didn’t have an offer anymore or something crazy and out of my control happened. But as far as I’m concerned I am 100 percent committed to Oregon State, and I’m under the impression that OSU is committed to me as well.”

Oregon State commit Henry Buckles:

“It's a bummer that the student-athletes who have put in so much work won't have an opportunity to play this fall. On the bright side, it's great to have an opportunity in the spring for them to compete.”

Stanford commit Shield Taylor:

“As of right now, I’m still fully committed to Stanford. If our high school season gets canceled then I will focus on getting my body ready for college. I think the spring season for them would be best, health-wise, but it is unfortunate for the players.”

Stanford commit Caleb Ellis:

“The movement to the spring is definitely going to be a different experience for everyone, but the Pac-12 made the decision that they felt would be best for everyone. The movement will not affect my recruitment.”

Stanford commit Mitch Leigber:

“I’m disappointed that the season was canceled. I wanted to take a trip to Stanford and go to a few games. But ultimately it will not affect my commitment to Stanford.”

UCLA commit Tyler Kiehne:

“I’m sad. I was really looking forward to taking a game visit and watching the games throughout the season. But it doesn’t affect my recruitment at all. My decision still stands firm.”

UCLA commit Ezavier Staples:

“I’ve heard that if they move the season back then there’s a chance that signing day would be pushed back, and I planned on signing in December. So, that would be the only way it affects me.”

UCLA commit Devin Aupiu:

“It won’t affect my recruitment at all, but it will affect when I enroll.”

USC commit Calen Bullock:

“It hasn’t affected my recruitment, but I think it’s the best thing to do with all this COVID-19.”

USC commit Miller Moss:

“There are a lot of unknowns with the situation. As of now, my plans have not changed. I’m still going to be going to USC in January.”

USC commit Xamarion Gordon:

“As far as I know the Pac-12 pushing the season back, they are looking out for the players’ health and it is the right thing to do. This does not affect my recruitment at all.”

USC commit Michael Jackson:

“The Pac-12 decision to move their college football season to the spring doesn't affect my recruitment at all. I'm still 100 percent committed to USC. My schedule hasn't changed since March. Still training, lifting, gymnastics, still playing football actually (no pads). I just had to get creative and sort of create a season for myself. The plan a year and a half ago was to enroll early in January 2021 at the college that I chose. I'm still on track to do just that, but I will still need to seriously sit down with a few of my teammates, family and coaches before I can make a definite decision on early enrollment. What the NCAA determines for eligibility for 2021 early enrollees will also affect my decision to enroll early at USC.”

USC commit Julien Simon:

"I think it’s the right move when you’re concerned about the players health. Now, for the players that want to play and or need to play, it’s definitely a tough situation for them. This will not affect me and my recruitment at all. I am a Trojan no matter what."

Utah commit Trey Reynolds:

“My thoughts are the same as the conference. I would like there to be a season, but if there is no way to protect the athletes there is no way they can have a season. This will affect me because I will not have ordinary spring football to get me ready for the 2022 season. In no way does it affect my commitment to Utah.”

Washington commit Sam Huard:

“Doesn’t affect recruitment, just would be too bad if other conferences are playing and the Pac-12 isn’t, but I understand the situation and reasoning for it. Trevor Lawrence said it best, and I agree with him, but it is what it is.”

Washington commit Dyson McCutcheon:

“I don’t think it affects my recruitment that much no matter when the season is played I’m sticking with UDUB. It does suck how the season is going to be all switched up and not normal, but I’m pretty sure me and my dad will talk on it and figure everything out.”

Washington commit Kuao Peihopa:

“I just feel bad for all the players. There's been a lot of work put in, but at the same time I understand that safety always needs to come first. It does, however, make me wonder about scholarships and roster limitations (if) the seniors decide to apply for another year.”

Washington commit Zakhari Spears:

“I'm really disappointed. I won't be able to watch games and visit campus again for a while. But there are bigger things at hand. Hopefully, we can get back to regular life with this sacrifice. In terms of recruitment, I'm all in with UW. I just hope we can get this virus taken care of sooner than later.”

Washington commit Robert Wyrsch:

“I’m very shocked to hear that and feel bad for the athletes that wanted to play. But it will not affect my recruitment at all. I’m 110 percent committed to the University of Washington.”

Washington commit Quentin Moore:

“It helps JUCO kids personally, because instead of two years at a D-I you can get three now. But for other guys that aren’t committed yet and don’t know where they are going it might have a negative effect. I think it’s good for me, because I will be able to go in and have more time to prepare myself for P5 football.”

Washington State commit Xavier Ward:

“My initial thought is obviously that I’m disappointed about it just like I’m disappointed that high school is playing in the spring, because I’m ready to play now. But I recognize the times we’re in and it doesn’t adversely affect my recruiting. I have a great relationship with WSU and it’ll only get better. All I know is that I’m gonna use the time to get better.”

Washington State commit Jayhvion Gipson:

“I’m just thankful teams are still able to even play.”

Washington State commit Brock Dieu:

“Kind of bummed I won’t be able to see Pac-12 football this fall, but glad it’s not all the way canceled. That does not affect my recruitment at all.”