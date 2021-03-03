Pac-12 schools strongest for DE Andrew Savaiinaea
BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. - One of the best-looking prospects at the recent Pylon 7v7 tournament here was Andrew Savaiinaea, who at 6-foot-4 and 265 pounds should not be able to move so easily.The Dalle...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news