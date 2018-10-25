Pac-12 Spotlight: Early Signing Period predictions
With the start of the Early Signing Period less than two months away, the team rankings picture is starting to clear. Today, Rivals.com takes a look at how things might shake out in the Pac-12. Below, is an exploration of which teams might shine, surprise and disappoint when prospects start signing letters of intent in December.
PROGRAM THAT WILL SURPRISE: USC
In the history of Rivals.com dating back to 2002, USC has never finished lower than second in the Pac-12 team recruiting rankings. Most years, the Trojans have finished atop the conference rankings, so with them sitting in third place behind Oregon and Washington comes as a surprise with only a couple months before the early signing period.
The good news for USC is that the top three players in the California state rankings and four of the top five (Kayvon Thibodeaux, Chris Steele, Bru McCoy and Kyle Ford) remain uncommitted and the Trojans are a player in each of their recruitments. Thibodeaux seems like a longshot and Steele just decommitted from USC but it cannot be counted out in his recruitment.
McCoy, a five-star athlete who will probably play wide receiver in college, and Ford, a four-star receiver who had an excellent summer but is sidelined with a knee injury, should be considered USC leans.
PROGRAM THAT WILL DISAPPOINT: UCLA
Where is the recruiting momentum or any catalyst for UCLA right now? The Bruins are slogging through a tough first season under Chip Kelly, who up to this point has a recruiting strategy of not talking to too many top recruits and not offering a whole lot of kids, either. In a state where 7-on-7 coaches oftentimes have as much or more influence than high school coaches and where USC has routinely gotten any four- or five-star prospect it wanted in Los Angeles, I’m not entirely sure that strategy is going to be all that fruitful.
UCLA is currently second-to-last in the Pac-12 team recruiting rankings and tied for No. 76 nationally between Navy and Western Kentucky. The Bruins have nine commitments but none are four-star prospects. Kelly is a smart guy and he made it work at Oregon, but the traction at his newest stop has not picked up yet.
PAC-12 RECRUITING CHAMPION: Oregon
Mario Cristobal and his staff have done such a phenomenal job in his first recruiting class that it would be hard to figure out how any program could possibly catch up unless some school in the conference lands multiple five-stars and numerous four-stars as well. That’s how dominant this Ducks group is already with lots of time left before the early signing period.
Oregon has landed commitments from 16 four-star prospects - double that of any other team in the league - and many of them are from Southern California, fertile recruiting territory for teams across the country. The Ducks’ points total of 2,499 would only be second to USC last recruiting cycle when it landed five five-stars - and this is with a long way to go before Signing Day.
It’s been an amazing run for Oregon and it might not be over. The Ducks have become serious contenders for five-star defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux, who loved his recent visit to Eugene, and they’ve also gotten back in the picture with five-star cornerback Chris Steele, who recently backed off his USC pledge. Even if Oregon doesn’t get those two players, it’s hard to fathom another team catching up to them.