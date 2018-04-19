CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team

No. 1 overall: Jared Goff – Cal (2016)

Jared Goff AP Images

The skinny: With his father having played baseball at Cal, and with the Golden Bears being his first offer, Goff always had a deep connection to the school. When the offer did arrive, it only took him a couple of weeks to commit to the Golden Bears. Hitting his stride as a sophomore, Goff had a fantastic final two seasons in Berkeley while totaling 8,687 yards and 78 touchdown passes. Selected with the first overall pick by the Los Angeles Rams in 2016, Goff experienced some inconsistencies during his rookie season, but then excelled in 2017 with 3,804 yards, 28 touchdowns and only seven interceptions. Farrell’s take: I really liked the way Goff carried himself on and off the field, especially at the Elite 11, where I got to see how his relaxed personality would help him in stressful situations during his 1-11 freshman season. He bounced back well from an awful first year and went on to be the top pick in the draft. He’s going to be one of the stars of the NFL moving forward.

No. 2 overall: Marcus Mariota – Oregon (2015)

Marcus Mariota AP Images

The skinny: With Oregon being his only Power Five offer, he committed to the Ducks over Hawaii and Memphis. Mariota became a star in Chip Kelly’s offensive system, winning a Heisman Trophy and taking the Ducks to the National Championship game during his time. Foregoing his final season in Eugene, he was selected with the second overall pick by Tennessee in 2015, where he helped the Titans into the second round of the 2017 playoffs. Farrell’s take: We only got to see Mariota once in person to evaluate him so his three-star ranking isn’t bad at all. Hawaii prospects are tough at times to get to see in person and Mariota was no exception. He obviously outplayed his ranking and went on to be a Heisman winner and top two draft pick so clearly we missed with him.

No. 3 overall: Solomon Thomas – Stanford (2017)

Solomon Thomas AP Images

The skinny: Thomas remained rather quiet throughout his recruiting process, but after taking official visits to Stanford, UCLA and Arkansas, he committed to the Cardinal on National Signing Day. Thomas dominated the interior defensive line during his two years on the field in Palo Alto, totaling 98 tackles, 24.5 tackles for a loss and 12 sacks. His performance quickly made him a top priority for the NFL, where he was selected with the third overall pick by San Francisco last spring. With the 49ers he started 12 games as a rookie, totaling 41 tackles and three sacks. Farrell’s take: Known for the way he committed, Thomas donned nerd glasses and a potted tree with the Stanford logo. As for his play, Thomas was what I call a quiet high four-star. In the 2014 recruiting class, we had him behind Da’Shawn Hand and Malik McDowell at strongside defensive end. I loved his technique and his endless motor, but he just fell short of a five-star ranking. He’s showing us that was a mistake. A big end, Thomas played the run well and could get after the passer, and his versatility at Stanford and ability to play inside or outside at the next level made scouts fall in love. His rookie results have been impressive.

No. 3 overall: Dion Jordan – Oregon (2013)

Dion Jordan AP Images

The skinny: Jordan took official visits to Oregon, Colorado, Nebraska and Cal before committing to the Ducks in early January. Initially recruited as a wide receiver/tight end, he made the move to the defensive side of the ball prior to the 2010 season. There he quickly flourished, totaling 86 tackles, 23.5 tackles for a loss and 12.5 sacks over his last two seasons in Eugene. Selected with the third overall pick by Miami in 2013, Jordan’s time with the Dolphins was marred by multiple suspensions for violating the NFL performance-enhancing substance policy and finally failing a physical in March, 2017, which resulted in his release. Signed by Seattle, Jordan played five games last season for the Seahawks, totaling 18 tackles and four sacks. He is currently still on the Seattle roster. Farrell’s take: Jordan was a four-star tight end for us coming out of high school who could also play defense and was exceptionally athletic but also very skinny on his tall frame. Even with his high ranking we never saw a top three overall pick. He has the potential to live up to that status but has had trouble in the NFL.

No. 6 overall: Leonard Williams – USC (2015)

Leonard Williams AP Images