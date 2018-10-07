



Though Oregon was not a participant due to their bye, Week #6 of Pac-12 play once again brought a few surprises and the usual mix of expected results. For each result we take a look at the outcome and how it might alter the Ducks’ projections for the rest of the season.

No. 21 Colorado 28 - ASU 21

Colorado is a good football team, but Arizona State is no slouch. The Ducks do not play Colorado and have the Sun Devils at home, so no change in the outlook of a projected Oregon win.

Arizona 24 – Cal 17

This was Arizona’s third win of the season and for sure its signature one, the other two being Oregon State and Southern Utah. Add in close losses to BYU and USC and the trip to Tucson after the Washington State game looks a little tougher now.



