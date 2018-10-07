Pac-12 Week 6: What it means to Oregon
Though Oregon was not a participant due to their bye, Week #6 of Pac-12 play once again brought a few surprises and the usual mix of expected results. For each result we take a look at the outcome and how it might alter the Ducks’ projections for the rest of the season.
No. 21 Colorado 28 - ASU 21
Colorado is a good football team, but Arizona State is no slouch. The Ducks do not play Colorado and have the Sun Devils at home, so no change in the outlook of a projected Oregon win.
Arizona 24 – Cal 17
This was Arizona’s third win of the season and for sure its signature one, the other two being Oregon State and Southern Utah. Add in close losses to BYU and USC and the trip to Tucson after the Washington State game looks a little tougher now.
No. 10 Washington 31 – UCLA 24
Two things here and both are negative. Washington will roll into Autzen on Saturday with a single loss from their season opener at Auburn, while future visitor UCLA showed its first signs of life under Chip Kelly following a horrific and an 0-5 record
Utah 40 – No. 14 Stanford 21
Two negatives here for the Ducks. Their close loss to Stanford does not look as strong, while the Ducks Nov. 10 tilt in Salt Lake City is starting to look much more difficult.
WSU 56 – OSU 37
Nothing new here. The Ducks travel to Pullman after hosting Washington this weekend. That will be a tough road trip. The one to Corvallis to end the regular season still looks less than daunting.
Overall, the 5-1 Ducks will likely be even or favored for the rest of their schedule. Maybe a point or two dog to the Dawgs when the line comes out later today. But no matter how you slice it, they control their own destiny at this point.