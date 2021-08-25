Pac-12 Week: Five players in need of bounceback seasons

1. RB CJ Verdell, Oregon

I could have gone Justin Flowe here as the linebacker returns from injury, but Verdell came off two 1,000-yard seasons and fell to just 4.4 yards per carry last season. He was also targeted a bit less in the passing game, but he should have a huge season.

2. RB Zach Charbonnet, UCLA

Charbonnet went from 726 yards as a true freshman at Michigan to falling out of favor and running for just 124 yards last season. He will be back with a vengeance this year.

3. LB Drake Jackson, USC

Jackson moved from end to linebacker last year and had an average season, but he will be fully adjusted now.

4. TE Brant Kuithe, Utah

Kuithe saw his average yards per catch drop below 10 yards for the first time, and was held out of the end zone. That will change.

5. DE Ryan Bowman, Washington