WINNERS

OREGON’S FLIP SUCCESS

*****

STANFORD

Coach Troy Taylor was battling a cold on signing day but he has to feel good about keeping this class together after a dreadful 3-9 season with a lot of blowout losses. It’s clear the Cardinal need a lot of help on both sides of the ball and a lot of help is coming with this signing class. On offense, four-star quarterback Elijah Brown is cool as a cucumber in the pocket and has been a major winner at powerhouse Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei. Four-star running back Chris Davis Jr., four-star receiver Emmett Mosley and four-star tight end Benjamin Blackburn should provide help as well. On defense, Stanford had success nationally landing top-end defensive ends led by Benedict Umeh from Avon (Conn.) Avon Old Farms and Dylan Stephenson from Miami (Fla.) Columbus. It could have been bad for a team struggling this much but it wasn’t at all. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH STANFORD FANS AT CARDINALSPORTSREPORT.COM

*****

JEDD FISCH

Fisch went 1-11 his first year at Arizona. That was followed by a 5-7 season and this year the Wildcats are 9-3. That’s progress. And Fisch has been excellent on the recruiting trail as well including this year. Four-star quarterback Demond Williams has game-changer ability and he’s a total gamer. Sure, Williams is undersized but Noah Fifita is even more undersized and Williams might even have a better arm. Arizona also did really well with in-state prospects, which has been historically difficult as many top prospects leave the state for other pastures. Not four-star athlete Dylan Tapley, who flipped from Arizona State because the Wildcats want him on offense.

*****

DEION SANDERS’ FIVE-STAR SUCCESS

There are reasons for concern when it comes to Colorado’s high school recruiting (more on that later) but there’s no denying that Colorado coach Deion Sanders can convince elite five-stars on his vision. The biggest one was bringing Travis Hunter with him from Jackson State. Last year, five-star cornerback Cormani McClain chose Colorado after signing day and while there were bumps along the way there, McClain has tons of talent. And now Sanders has signed five-star offensive tackle Jordan Seaton over Alabama, Tennessee, Ohio State and others. On signing day, Seaton decided not to sign and it looked like other visits were being set up. But by Friday afternoon, the five-star was locked up with the Buffaloes. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH COLORADO FANS AT CUSPORTSREPORT.COM

*****

KENNY DILLINGHAM’S OPINION ON RECRUITING

More than 20 Power Five coaches were interviewed on the Rivals National Signing Day but Arizona State’s Kenny Dillingham had some incredible thoughts about where recruiting is going in the age of the transfer portal and what signing day means – or doesn’t mean – anymore. The 33-year-old doesn’t think signing day is what it once was, that recruiting is really a one-year battle now for every kid in the country and how Arizona State operates between high school recruiting and the transfer portal has been telling. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH ARIZONA STATE FANS AT DEVILSDIGEST.COM

*****

LOSERS

COLORADO

Deion Sanders

Colorado is still rebuilding its roster and it was clear in Year 1 under coach Deion Sanders that depth is absolutely needed at numerous spots but especially among the offensive line. It’s not just about flash commitments like Jordan Seaton (although he’s a humongous recruiting win) but building out numbers. With only six high school signees, that’s a step in the wrong direction. It looks like the Buffaloes are going to go heavy transfer portal again. That’s certainly one approach but the problem is that transfers aren’t coming in to build depth. They want to play right away. Sanders needs to load up with both high school players and transfers, and right now he’s only having success on one avenue. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH COLORADO FANS AT CUSPORTSREPORT.COM

*****

PAC-12 COMPETITIVENESS AT THE HIGHEST LEVEL