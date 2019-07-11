Peach Jam: BJ Boston expands list, sets Kentucky visit
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. – Originally set on a final four of Auburn, Duke, Florida, and Kentucky, BJ Boston has added a Pac-12 program to his list.“Oregon just offered me, too, two weeks ago,” he said. ...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news