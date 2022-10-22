While the Duck Sports Authority team has delivered its perspective on No. 10 Oregon's highly-anticipated showdown with No. 9 UCLA on Saturday in Autzen Stadium, we didn't stop there.

For insight from the other side of the matchup, we reached out to Bruin Blitz's Tracy McDannald to answer five questions about Chip Kelly's UCLA team.

Here's what he shared with us ...

UCLA's run game has been a strength -- what challenge will it face Saturday?

McDannald: "One of UCLA’s strengths in the run game this year has been quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson’s ability to disguise his handoffs and keepers. Doing so against the Pac-12’s top run defense will be key. But what may be the biggest challenge of all is the turf, particularly if it rains steadily. Both Thompson-Robinson and running back Zach Charbonnet have made sharp cuts that have led to a number of long, dazzling runs this season. If the field is wet, it may not be so easy to find that footing to do so."

DTR has looked much better this season, what has changed for him and the offense?

McDannald: "The biggest difference in Thompson-Robinson’s play has been his accuracy and decision-making. Off the field, it’s been his focus. Even as a fifth-year senior, he’s taken notice of how he’s looked at compared to some of the other standout quarterbacks in the league and around the country. Thompson-Robinson has been hellbent on proving people wrong this season and he’s openly said he reads and listens to a lot of what’s said about him."