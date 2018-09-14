The 2018 Pac-12 season continues with Week 3 looming on the horizon. As with each week, a group of media members has gathered to make their prognostications heading into week #3 of the 2018 season.

Last week, the Pac-12 had some big winners and some big losers.

Big Winners: Colorado went to Lincoln, Nebraska and won a huge game at a very difficult venue. No. 9 Stanford played a very sound game winning an important early North-South division match-up against No. 22 USC. Cal won a close game against the BYU Cougars, a team that will face four Pac-12 opponents in 2018. No. 25 Arizona State did the Pac-12 proud with their win over No. 25 Michigan State.



No. 20 Oregon, No. 10 Washington, Oregon State, Washington State and Utah all won games they should have, although the Utes did not look good doing it.



Big Losers: Arizona looked deplorable for the second week in their loss to Houston in Tucson. UCLA went to Norman, Oklahoma and were down 42-7 in the fourth quarter before the Sooners took their foot of the peddle.

