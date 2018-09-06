Picking the Pac: Week Two
The 2018 Pac-12 season continues this season with Week Two of inter-league play. We have assembled a group of media members on the conference beat to make their prognostications on a weekly basis and the results are in for the coming games.
But first we will take a look back at the results from last week, one in which the league did not perform up to expectations.
Week One Reprise
The Pac-12 was projected to go 10-2 in the opening week of college football but were unable to live up to the form charts. The winners were Arizona State, USC, Oregon, Cal, Washington State, Utah, Stanford and Colorado while Washington, Oregon State, Arizona and UCLA all lost their openers.
The best Pac-12 win of the week goes to Cal, who played with an aggressive ball-hawking defense. They intercepted the ball four times to hold on for a 24-17 win over visiting ACC representative North Carolina. Colorado beating Colorado State 45-13 comes in second.
Utah, No. 10 Stanford, Washington State, No. 17 USC, No. 23 Oregon and Arizona State all won non-conference games that they should have.
No. 9 Washington had a close loss at No. 7 Auburn which we will give them a pass on. It would have been nice from a league perspective to win that game obviously but the fact they did not will not be held against them.
Arizona had every chance to beat BYU at home and did not, so that was a disappointment. Oregon State losing at Ohio State surprised few.
The biggest disappointment from a Pac-12 perspective is UCLA’s home loss to Cincinnati. Not just that on paper they should have handled that game easily, but also they did not look especially good in the loss. The high hopes UCLA fans had for first year head coach Chip Kelly now being questioned. That said, the Bruins have a chance to turn things around immediately as they travel to Norman to take on Oklahoma on Saturday.
Week Two
The Pac-12 is involved in a several top non-conference games this weekend, but the most crucial will be the Saturday match up between No. 17 USC and No. 10 Stanford in Palo Alto. This north-south contest pits two of the top contenders in both divisions and will launch the winner further onto the national stage.
Colorado at Nebraska, No. 15 Michigan State at Arizona State, Cal at BYU and UCLA at No. 6 Oklahoma are all excellent chances for the league to shine. In each case they are underdogs so any and all wins will be welcome.
The other six Pac-12 teams all play in games they should win. Here is how the picks came in for Week Two: