But first we will take a look back at the results from last week, one in which the league did not perform up to expectations.

The 2018 Pac-12 season continues this season with Week Two of inter-league play. We have assembled a group of media members on the conference beat to make their prognostications on a weekly basis and the results are in for the coming games.





The Pac-12 was projected to go 10-2 in the opening week of college football but were unable to live up to the form charts. The winners were Arizona State, USC, Oregon, Cal, Washington State, Utah, Stanford and Colorado while Washington, Oregon State, Arizona and UCLA all lost their openers.

The best Pac-12 win of the week goes to Cal, who played with an aggressive ball-hawking defense. They intercepted the ball four times to hold on for a 24-17 win over visiting ACC representative North Carolina. Colorado beating Colorado State 45-13 comes in second.

Utah, No. 10 Stanford, Washington State, No. 17 USC, No. 23 Oregon and Arizona State all won non-conference games that they should have.

No. 9 Washington had a close loss at No. 7 Auburn which we will give them a pass on. It would have been nice from a league perspective to win that game obviously but the fact they did not will not be held against them.

Arizona had every chance to beat BYU at home and did not, so that was a disappointment. Oregon State losing at Ohio State surprised few.

The biggest disappointment from a Pac-12 perspective is UCLA’s home loss to Cincinnati. Not just that on paper they should have handled that game easily, but also they did not look especially good in the loss. The high hopes UCLA fans had for first year head coach Chip Kelly now being questioned. That said, the Bruins have a chance to turn things around immediately as they travel to Norman to take on Oklahoma on Saturday.







