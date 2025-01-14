Poly Bowl Day Two Videos

We captured some videos fdrom day two. We actually have a whole bunch more on another device featuring Dakorien Moore, but we will need to upload those.
We did the tug of war video from a ground perspective just for fun.
Oregon men's team uses strong second half for 73-71 win over Ohio State.
This week in the roundup, thoughts on some portal commits, basketball notes, and time for the Polynesian Bowl!
Today in the War Room how Oregon navigates the NIL and transfer portal era: Reload and rebuild.
Makhi Hughes Bolsters Oregon Backfield Amid Key Departures.
Oregon picked up Malik Benson from the transfer portal earlier today. Here is our scouting report.
