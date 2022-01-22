Polynesian Bowl: Predicting where top players will sign

HONOLULU – The annual Polynesian Bowl kicks off at 11:30 PM ET Saturday as players from all over the country will come together for the final national event of the 2022 cycle. While most of the players in attendance are already signed, there are a few big names that have yet to reveal their commitment decisions or make things official with a signed letter-of-intent. After spending the week with them in Hawaii, Rivals.com's Woody Wommack makes his picks on where the unsigned prospects will land.

The situation: This one should be easy right? Perkins made his commitment to Texas A&M on ESPN earlier this month at the Under Armour All-America Game and seemed poised to join the Aggies' No. 1-ranked class. But not so fast -- as soon as Perkins was allowed to take visits following the conclusion of the dead period, he hit the road for an official visit to Florida. He arrived in Hawaii raving about his trip to Gainesville and has been wearing Gators sandals all week. Miami is also expected to get an official visit before National Signing Day and there have been rumors about Perkins stopping by Texas for another visit. But despite the fact that he just committed and that he's been hanging out with Texas A&M signee Walter Nolen all week, I'm going to project him to land with the Gators when it's all said and done. The pick: Florida

*****

The situation: This one is as tough as it gets considering Conerly doesn't expect to announce his decision until March at the earliest. He recently took an official visit to Oklahoma while Michigan has long been viewed as the front-runner. But the longer this one goes the better I think it bodes for the options closer to home, namely Oregon and Washington. Conerly is impressed with the new staffs at both programs and has been effusive of his praise in Oregon's duo of Viane Talamaivao and Adrian Klemm. There's likely to be plenty of twists and turns between now and the time he announces, especially with at least three more official visits, but I'm going to project him to land at Oregon. The pick: Oregon

*****

The situation: Iuli had been committed to Oregon and seemed like a lock to sign with the Ducks, at least until Mario Cristobal left for Miami. Iuli decided to back off his pledge to the Ducks and Miami quickly became a factor. Iuli visited Coral Gables just before coming to Hawaii and raved about his time around the Canes coaches. But is it enough to pull him all the way across the country? Iuli has been seen hanging out with Oregon commits Ben Roberts and Kawika Rogers all week and if the Ducks can get him back on campus once more before signing day I think they lock him up. The pick: Oregon

*****

The situation: Hinzman announced his commitment to Ohio State at the All-American Bowl earlier this month, but the Buckeyes fired Greg Studrawa, who was key in Hinzman's recruitment, around the same time. That has led to a hope among Wisconsin fans that he would reconsider his choice and stay close to home, especially considering he's unsigned. But Hinzman remains locked into the Buckeyes and I expect him to sign with Ohio State next month. The pick: Ohio State

*****

The situation: Henry has been committed to Michigan for months, but the fact that he elected not to sign with the Wolverines in December says everything about his current situation. Henry said communication has fallen off with the Wolverines' staff and a de-commitment seems like an inevitability. Henry recently took an official visit to Oklahoma and raved about his time in Norman as well as coach Brent Venables. Florida is slated to get Henry's last official, but barring an amazing pitch from Billy Napier and company, I'm projecting him to land with the Sooners. The pick: Oklahoma

*****

The situation: Ioane had been committed to Washington for months and seemed bound to sign with the Huskies -- until Jimmy Lake and his staff were fired. Even so, he waited a full month before backing off that pledge and remains a key target for the news staff in Seattle. But UCLA is making a strong push and is likely to host Ioane for an official visit later this month. Penn State and Minnesota are also in the mix but the fact that the Huskies retained offensive line coach Scott Huff makes me think he end up back with Washington. The pick: Washington.

*****