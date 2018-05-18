Defensive Backs Report Card Category Grade Comment Skill C+ Talent is there but technique and consistency must improve. Depth B- Deep at safety, razor-thin at corner. In a league of 3- and 4-wide looks, cover skills and preparation are vital. Improvement/Decline over last season -31.85% Springs, Griffin, Robinson and Williams departed leaves a squad of youngsters who must mature in a hurry.

Player ratings for mythical DSA Sports NCAA 2018 video game Player Speed Cover Skills Tackling Ballhawk rating Discipline/Consistency Thomas Graham 84 71 81 86 63 Deommodore Lenoir 89 69 65 72 60 Ugochukwu Amadi 71 68 77 79 74 Mattrell McGraw 68 64 71 67 71 Haki Woods 70 65 66 65 65 Verone McKinley 70 65 65 71 65 Nick Pickett 73 70 82 73 73 Brady Breeze 67 67 78 74 69 Billy Gibson 68 65 66 67 70 Steve Stephens 72 70 69 76 68

The most glaring vulnerability of the Oregon secondary in 2017 is something they can't work on in practice. All season long they were victimized by big, physical receivers, many of whom had their biggest day of the season against the Ducks.

Better Duck: Big receiving days against UO in 2017 Player Size Receptions YDs TD LG Cedrick Wilson, BSU 6-2, 197 10* 221* 1 65* N'Keal Harry, ASU 6-4, 216 7 170* 1 52 Darren Carrington, Utah 6-3, 205 9 130 0 46* JJ Arcega-Whiteside, Stanford 6-3, 222 6 112 2* 34 Jalen Harvey, ASU 6-1, 203 8* 133* 0 63* Stanley Morgan, Nebraska 6-1, 195 7* 103 2* 28 Kanawai Noa, UCLA 6-0, 185 7* 126* 1 75* Dante Pettis, UW 6-1, 195 4 87 1 47 Kyle Sweet, WSU 6-0, 193 7* 86* 0 38* Landon Measom, SUU 5-10,180 5 106 1 64*

Oregon's secondary couldn't defend against the megatrons, receivers who combine size and speed. The bigger and more physical the receiver, the more problems the Webfoot defensive backs had with him. And it wasn't an issue that went away--it was consistent throughout the year, with the worst showing coming in the bowl game against Boise State's Cedrick Wilson. Unfortunately, there isn't a receiver on the current UO roster who can give them that look in practice. This doubles the misfortune of missing out on Miles Battle, Devon Williams and Warren Thompson in recruiting this winter. Jake Breeland comes closest, but he's a tight end, not quite fleet enough or springy enough to duplicate the matchup issue. Though Brenden Schooler is listed at 6-2, 192, he lacks the physicality of N'Keal Harry or JJ Arcega-Whiteside, not nearly as adept at wrestling the ball away from a defender.

Arrion Springs, Deommodore Lenoir (5-11, 194) and Thomas Graham (5-11, 184) all took their turn against ASU's big, dynamic wideout, and all lost one-on-one confrontations with him. Harry's biggest catch of the game came on 3rd and 27, against Graham.

Receivers and their coaches watch film too. A few weeks later, Stanford would use some of the same routes and strategies to get the ball to their big target, JJ Arcega-Whiteside.

Often Arcega-Whiteside would just run down the sideline and have the quarterback throw it over the top of the Oregon DB. Close to the goal line, he'd simply post up like a big forward on a shooting guard. Either way the result was a brutal mismatch.

With a year of film to study, the Boise State Broncos were well-prepared to exploit the matchup problems Keith Heyward's secondary had with big receivers. They went to Cedrick Wilson early and often. His big day got him drafted by the Dallas Cowboys.