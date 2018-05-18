Position review: defensive backs
|Category
|Grade
|Comment
|
Skill
|
C+
|
Talent is there but technique and consistency must improve.
|
Depth
|
B-
|
Deep at safety, razor-thin at corner. In a league of 3- and 4-wide looks, cover skills and preparation are vital.
|
Improvement/Decline over last season
|
-31.85%
|
Springs, Griffin, Robinson and Williams departed leaves a squad of youngsters who must mature in a hurry.
|Player
|Speed
|Cover Skills
|Tackling
|Ballhawk rating
|Discipline/Consistency
|
Thomas Graham
|
84
|
71
|
81
|
86
|
63
|
Deommodore Lenoir
|
89
|
69
|
65
|
72
|
60
|
Ugochukwu Amadi
|
71
|
68
|
77
|
79
|
74
|
Mattrell McGraw
|
68
|
64
|
71
|
67
|
71
|
Haki Woods
|
70
|
65
|
66
|
65
|
65
|
Verone McKinley
|
70
|
65
|
65
|
71
|
65
|
Nick Pickett
|
73
|
70
|
82
|
73
|
73
|
Brady Breeze
|
67
|
67
|
78
|
74
|
69
|
Billy Gibson
|
68
|
65
|
66
|
67
|
70
|
Steve Stephens
|
72
|
70
|
69
|
76
|
68
The most glaring vulnerability of the Oregon secondary in 2017 is something they can't work on in practice.
All season long they were victimized by big, physical receivers, many of whom had their biggest day of the season against the Ducks.
|Player
|Size
|Receptions
|YDs
|TD
|LG
|
Cedrick Wilson, BSU
|
6-2, 197
|
10*
|
221*
|
1
|
65*
|
N'Keal Harry, ASU
|
6-4, 216
|
7
|
170*
|
1
|
52
|
Darren Carrington, Utah
|
6-3, 205
|
9
|
130
|
0
|
46*
|
JJ Arcega-Whiteside, Stanford
|
6-3, 222
|
6
|
112
|
2*
|
34
|
Jalen Harvey, ASU
|
6-1, 203
|
8*
|
133*
|
0
|
63*
|
Stanley Morgan, Nebraska
|
6-1, 195
|
7*
|
103
|
2*
|
28
|
Kanawai Noa, UCLA
|
6-0, 185
|
7*
|
126*
|
1
|
75*
|
Dante Pettis, UW
|
6-1, 195
|
4
|
87
|
1
|
47
|
Kyle Sweet, WSU
|
6-0, 193
|
7*
|
86*
|
0
|
38*
|
Landon Measom, SUU
|
5-10,180
|
5
|
106
|
1
|
64*
Oregon's secondary couldn't defend against the megatrons, receivers who combine size and speed.
The bigger and more physical the receiver, the more problems the Webfoot defensive backs had with him. And it wasn't an issue that went away--it was consistent throughout the year, with the worst showing coming in the bowl game against Boise State's Cedrick Wilson.
Unfortunately, there isn't a receiver on the current UO roster who can give them that look in practice. This doubles the misfortune of missing out on Miles Battle, Devon Williams and Warren Thompson in recruiting this winter. Jake Breeland comes closest, but he's a tight end, not quite fleet enough or springy enough to duplicate the matchup issue. Though Brenden Schooler is listed at 6-2, 192, he lacks the physicality of N'Keal Harry or JJ Arcega-Whiteside, not nearly as adept at wrestling the ball away from a defender.
Arrion Springs, Deommodore Lenoir (5-11, 194) and Thomas Graham (5-11, 184) all took their turn against ASU's big, dynamic wideout, and all lost one-on-one confrontations with him. Harry's biggest catch of the game came on 3rd and 27, against Graham.
Receivers and their coaches watch film too. A few weeks later, Stanford would use some of the same routes and strategies to get the ball to their big target, JJ Arcega-Whiteside.
Often Arcega-Whiteside would just run down the sideline and have the quarterback throw it over the top of the Oregon DB. Close to the goal line, he'd simply post up like a big forward on a shooting guard. Either way the result was a brutal mismatch.
With a year of film to study, the Boise State Broncos were well-prepared to exploit the matchup problems Keith Heyward's secondary had with big receivers. They went to Cedrick Wilson early and often. His big day got him drafted by the Dallas Cowboys.
For Oregon to improve on last season's 7-6 record, starting cornerbacks Lenoir and Graham have to vastly improve their consistency, leverage and cover skills. Both are highly-touted and legitimately talented, but they must use the experience of getting victimized as freshmen to make themselves more resilient, tough and savvy in the iso-camera warfare that is cornerback play on the island.
They must improve their timing as the ball arrives. Giving away size and speed to topflight receivers, it's a particular challenge not to lose discipline, to grab and push in obvious ways that PAC-12 officiating crews will flag every time.
An improved pass rush should help them, however, and the Ducks are deeper and more experienced at safety. Veteran safeties Ugochukwu Amadi and Mattrell McGraw should provide more help over the top, while now-experienced reserves Nick Pickett, Billy Gibson and Brady Breeze all play with an aggressive physicality. They are hitters.
Newcomers at safety, Jevon Holland (6-1, 175) and Steve Stephens (an early enrollee, 6-0, 187) both possess elite talent; though they are first-year players they are veterans of the camp/clinic circuit. They've logged thousands of hours covering elite receivers one-on-one in the passing leagues and scouting combines.
The coaching staff has taken steps to address this issue in recruiting, adding 6-3, 201 JC transfer Haki Woods and 3-star freshman Kahlef Hallassie, 6-2, 185. Though early enrollee Verone McKinley is just 5-10, 170, the 4-star plays long: he intercepted 5 passes last season and didn't allow a touchdown pass in his senior year of high school.