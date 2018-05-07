Offensive line report card Category Grade Comment Skill B Ducks return 4 starters and 88 o-line starts from a team that rushed for 3,263 yards last season Depth B Phenomenal recruiting class. Every player in the spring 2-deep has had a redshirt year for development. Improvement/Decline over last season -18.17% Crosby, Pisarcik, Brenner and Voeller are gone, but Ducks add Moore and Forsythe, new interior line coach Alex Mirabal, strength coach Feld, and 5 big, talented newcomers who'll push the vets from day one.

Player ratings for mythical DSA Sports NCAA Football 2018 Player Run Block Pass Block Strength Agility Discipline/Consistency Shane Lemieux 88 86 85 80 77 Jake Hanson 85 85 81 88 78 Calvin Throckmorton 86 84 88 85 71 Brady Aiello 75 78 80 86 68 Jacob Capra 70 70 72 75 65 Alex Forsythe 70 74 70 86 60 George Moore 70 66 73 73 60 Penei Sewell 74 74 88 70 60 Logan Bathke 64 66 66 68 54 Sam Poutasi 66 62 68 66 54

No one gets an A until they beat Stanford, Washington and Washington State. The core of the Oregon offensive line is impressive, four players, right tackle Calvin Throckmorton (6-6, 316), left guard Shane Lemieux (6-4, 315), center Jake Hanson (6-5, 298) and left tackle Brady Aiello (6-7, 312). The four came in together as Steve Greatwood's big, athletic recruiting class of 2015. They redshirted together, then beat out veterans to start in 2016 as redshirt freshmen. They've accumulated 87 starts as a unit. Throckmorton and Lemieux have started 25 straight games as Ducks, and Hanson missed just one last season, 24 starts. Aiello earned 10 after Tyrell Crosby went down with injury in 2016, 3 more last year. 87 starts, most of those coming with Justin Herbert at quarterback behind them, Reserve Jacob Capra (6-4, 315) has one from last season, giving the team 88 returning starts on the offensive line. That fosters communication and cohesiveness. They know where each other will be. There's less confusion about blocking assignments and handling blitzes and twists. There's a huge factor of confidence and trust between the gifted junior from Sheldon and his veteran offensive line. Oregon gave up 25 sacks last season, but only 6 of those came with Herbert at QB, over 8 games. With Crosby, Pisarcik, Voeller and Brenner graduating there's a little sorting out to create a new two-deep. The right guard spot is up for grabs. Expect Capra to push hard to keep that after holding down the #1 spot in spring practice. Hanson was injured this spring, so Throckmorton showed his versatility by sliding over from tackle, performing ably. There wasn't a single errant snap in the spring game--the new "dead snap" technique helps with accuracy, making it much less of an issue than it was in the Alamo Bowl a couple of years ago.

Redshirt freshman Alex Forsythe and JC transfer/redshirt junior George Moore look to be the principal reserves after sitting out last season. Head coach and offensive line coach Mario Cristobal praises Forsythe (6-3, 282) for his versatility, calling him "a five-position player." Moore, very athletic at 6-6, 312, will compete with Aiello for the left tackle spot. Redshirt sophomores Logan Bathke and Sam Poutasi, both 3-star recruits, provide additional depth. Now entering their third year in the program, each appeared in one game last season. Oregon's depth and experience could get another boost if Alabama grad transfer Dallas Warmack chooses the Ducks. Over two seasons the 6-2, 299-pound lineman played in 16 games for the national champion Tide, and he's named Oregon as his early leader, partly because Cristobal was his original recruiter. Another big and versatile component, Warmack is a former 4-star recruit and Army All-American with experience in the most demanding, successful culture in college football. He has two years to play two. Warmack says he will visit Eugene in a couple of weeks, and the Ducks are the clear, early leader for his services, citing his relationship with Cristobal. He has two years to play two. He's the younger brother of Chance Warmack, an NFL first-round draft pick coming out of Alabama in 2013. The other big story, literally and figuratively, for Oregon's offensive fortunes is the 2018 incoming recruiting class , featuring the biggest and most highly-rated o-line class in school history:

2018 Offensive Line Recruiting Class Player Size Rivals Rating Penei Sewell 6-5, 340 **** Steven Jones 6-5, 335 **** Justin Johnson 6-7, 342 *** Christopher Randazzo 6-5, 340 *** Dawson Jaramillo 6-5, 305 ***

True freshmen typically don't compete for playing time on a contending team. Most need a redshirt year to develop, but these five are so big and athletic they will push the veterans from the beginning. Sewell in particular may be too talented to sit, a quick/strong marvel from St. George, Utah who dominated the nation's best defensive linemen in camp/clinic settings as a prep senior. Jaramillo, the "baby" of the group in terms of size, is a three-sport athlete out of Lake Oswego High School, fiercely competitive. Though all five have the power, strength and agility to play tackle in their careers, positions will sort out once they reach fall camp. Jaramillo may wind up at center simply because of his nimble feet and intelligence. Jones and Johnson are so big and strong they may wind up at guard. The tremendous physical maturity in this group gives the Ducks a level of depth 1-16 that is rare in college football. Teams almost never make it through a season without dings and nicks on the o-line. Few teams have the depth to withstand it in the way Oregon can this fall, particularly with Cristobal and Alex Mirabal doing the teaching.

But the freshman won't join the team until summer workouts. Prior to their arrival, the spring game was the typical mishmash for the offensive line. Injuries force mix-and-match groups. The second half goes all the way down the four-deep. "Sacks" consist of a touch on the quarterbacks shoulder pads. At Autzen on April 21st most of the time the three principal quarterbacks had plenty of time to throw, and the 12 different backs who carried the football netted 196 yards on 51 carries, a 3.8-yard average. There were six "sacks," but three of those came from Fotu Leiato on speed rushes from the outside, chiefly something Oregon's young running backs have to get better at picking up. Over spring practice Cristobal and his staff placed a heavy emphasis on discipline and consistency, and for good reason. The Ducks were the most penalized team in the country last year, wounding themselves for 1148 yards in yellow flags, 9.4 a game, 11 football fields of walking backwards in shame, turning third and five into third and ten. A parade of maddening false starts and critical holding penalties snuffed out drives and handed opponents momentum, time and again. Without Royce Freeman, Kani Benoit and Charles Nelson, running a new and more deliberate offense, the Ducks may be a little less explosive in 2018, so they have to be more relentless, methodical and efficient. Those four redshirt junior offensive linemen have to accept the challenge to be leaders, become a force of brutal efficiency in PAC-12 play. That's how you beat the Dawgs, Cougs and Cardinal. With a first-round draft pick manning the quarterback position, the time is ripe. To be better than 7-6, they have to keep Herbert healthy and make fewer mistakes. As always, it all starts up front. Additionally, run blocking should get a significant boost from depth at tight end. Blessed with a strong group that features Jake Breeland, Cam McCormick, Kano Dillon, Ryan Bay and Hunter Kampmoyer, the Ducks have the option of going to two and three tight end sets, motioning a tight end into a H-back or fullback position to get more power at the point of attack. All in the 6-5 to 6-6, 245-260 range, they give the Ducks the ability to be multiple and flexible, attacking teams with power when necessary. Sometimes you have to bludgeon your way to success. For example, the finest moment in Oregon offensive line history came in 2010, the first year they made it to the national championship. On a cold, rainy, nasty night in Berkeley, the Ducks got into a defensive battle. After trailing 7-0 for most of the first half, they scored on a punt return by Cliff Harris and made a two-point conversion for an 8-7 lead at the break. Jeff Maehl dashed 26 yards with a crossing route in the third quarter to make it 15-7, but with 5:11 to go in the period Darron Thomas was stripped-sacked in the end zone for a Cal touchdown. A false start negated a go-ahead field goal for Cal early in the fourth. Leading the Bears 15-13 with 9:12 to play in the game, the Ducks took over after a Cal punt on their own 20.