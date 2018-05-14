Post-spring position review: defensive line
|Category
|Grade
|Comment
|
Skill
|
B+
|
Front three of Faoliu, Scott and Jelks is Oregon's saltiest in years, with the potential to become very disruptive.
|
Depth
|
Incomplete
|
Grade can't be finalized until the NCAA rules on DJ Johnson and Malik Young.
|
Improvement/Decline over last season.
|
+17.64%
|
Mondeaux and Pagano in NFL tryout camps, Elijah George graduated, but Faoliu/Scott/Jelks ready for spotlight. Aumavae completes redshirt year, versatile, veteran reserves at the ends.
|Player
|Pass Rush
|Run Defense
|Strength
|Agility
|Discipline/Consistency
|
Jalen Jelks
6-6 245
|
88
|
85
|
88
|
88
|
73
|
Austin Faoliu
6-3 282
|
79
|
81
|
82
|
82
|
70
|
Jordon Scott
|
74
|
86
|
85
|
76
|
77
|
Gary Baker
6-6 312
|
71
|
74
|
79
|
78
|
71
|
Drayton Carlberg
6-5 269
|
65
|
67
|
71
|
68
|
62
|
Malik Young
6-2 294
|
61
|
69
|
77
|
76
|
68
|
Popo Aumavae
6-3 311
|
55
|
63
|
78
|
71
|
55
|
Gus Cumberlander
6-7 245
|
50
|
50
|
61
|
60
|
55
|
Drew Faoliu
6-3 245
|
50
|
50
|
66
|
62
|
50
|
[DJ Johnson*]
6-5 256
|
75
|
75
|
71
|
83
|
80
Jim Leavitt and Joe Salave'a have well-deserved reputations as molders of great defenses, each taking raw material other programs passed over and turning them into stars.
In two years at Colorado Leavitt transformed the Buffs defense from one of the worst in college football to 8th in the nation in yards per play in 2016, the dramatic improvement an integral part of a 10-2 regular season that catapulted CU from perennial conference doormat to the league championship game.
Remarkably, he did it with a defensive roster of mostly two and three-star players.
Leavitt mixed the same magic elixir in year one in Eugene, using disguise, disruption and tenacity to create a new identity for the Duck D. Led by linebacker Troy Dye and defensive end Jalen Jelks, the Ducks grew a pair last season, limiting opponents to 29 points a game after surrendering 41.4 in the disastrous 4-8 year that sacked Mark Helfrich and Brady Hoke.
Defensive line guru Salave'a proved to be the perfect foil for the Pepsi-guzzling coordinator. The two share a philosophy grounded in intensity of effort, preparation, desire and technique, and they get results. Before Oregon Coach Joe transformed a porous Washington State front line into a group that became nasty and dangerous. He made Hercules Mata'afa into a star.
He's working the same daily grind with Jordon Scott, Austin Faoliu and Jelks, as well as elevating the play and technical skill of his entire 2-deep. Popo Aumavae, Gary Baker, Gus Cumberland, and Drayton Carlberg will have more tools this season. Expect Malik Young to evolve into a productive PAC-12 defensive lineman, provided he gets his additional year from the NCAA. And if DJ Johnson gets the Johnny Ragin III exception, look out. Oregon fans will see the stingiest, most effective front line since Ngata and Olshansky, coming at the PAC-12 from all angles.
|Squad
|YPP
|PPG
|Turnovers
|Sacks
|TFL
|
Colorado 2014 (pre-Leavitt)
|
6.55
|
39.0
|
11
|
22
|
55
|
Colorado 2015
|
5.72
|
27.5
|
22
|
27
|
69
|
Colorado 2016
|
4.87
|
21.7
|
26
|
36
|
68
|
Oregon 2016 (pre-Leavitt)
|
6.41
|
41.4
|
12
|
25
|
61
|
Oregon 2017
|
5.07
|
29.0
|
25
|
33
|
94
Young and Johnson could add depth and versatility to this group. Without them Salave'a will have to do a lot of mixing and matching to get through a long season. About three-quarters of the league runs the up-tempo spread, requiring defenses to line change and rotate on the defensive line. It's not realistic to expect Scott, Faoliu and Jelks to be 13-game, 60-minute men.
Among the reserves, Gary Baker had a terrific spring after trimming 13 pounds in the weight room this winter, down to 312. He's important because he can fill in at all three spots along the defensive front, much as Young could at 6-2, 294. As it is, the Ducks are only 2-deep at the Nose. Aumavae is promising but untested as a redshirt freshman. He has to develop consistency. Faoliu can play some in the middle at 286, but he's better at SDE, particularly against power teams like Washington, Stanford and USC, the last the Ducks potential opponent if they prevail in the North. Cumberland and Calberg have been bit players so far, but the way is clear now for them to earn playing time and make a meaningful contribution as redshirt juniors.
In four years at Oregon through three defensive coordinators, Jelks has honed himself from a relatively unheralded sleeper from Desert Vista High in Phoenix, Arizona to an NFL prospect. The redshirt senior earned 2nd team All-Conference honors last year, racking up 6.5 sacks and 15 tackles for loss. He batted down 7 passes last season, altering many others.