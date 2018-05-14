Front three of Faoliu, Scott and Jelks is Oregon's saltiest in years, with the potential to become very disruptive.

Jim Leavitt and Joe Salave'a have well-deserved reputations as molders of great defenses, each taking raw material other programs passed over and turning them into stars.

In two years at Colorado Leavitt transformed the Buffs defense from one of the worst in college football to 8th in the nation in yards per play in 2016, the dramatic improvement an integral part of a 10-2 regular season that catapulted CU from perennial conference doormat to the league championship game.

Remarkably, he did it with a defensive roster of mostly two and three-star players.

Leavitt mixed the same magic elixir in year one in Eugene, using disguise, disruption and tenacity to create a new identity for the Duck D. Led by linebacker Troy Dye and defensive end Jalen Jelks, the Ducks grew a pair last season, limiting opponents to 29 points a game after surrendering 41.4 in the disastrous 4-8 year that sacked Mark Helfrich and Brady Hoke.



Defensive line guru Salave'a proved to be the perfect foil for the Pepsi-guzzling coordinator. The two share a philosophy grounded in intensity of effort, preparation, desire and technique, and they get results. Before Oregon Coach Joe transformed a porous Washington State front line into a group that became nasty and dangerous. He made Hercules Mata'afa into a star.

He's working the same daily grind with Jordon Scott, Austin Faoliu and Jelks, as well as elevating the play and technical skill of his entire 2-deep. Popo Aumavae, Gary Baker, Gus Cumberland, and Drayton Carlberg will have more tools this season. Expect Malik Young to evolve into a productive PAC-12 defensive lineman, provided he gets his additional year from the NCAA. And if DJ Johnson gets the Johnny Ragin III exception, look out. Oregon fans will see the stingiest, most effective front line since Ngata and Olshansky, coming at the PAC-12 from all angles.