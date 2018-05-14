Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
{{ timeAgo('2018-05-14 11:48:55 -0500') }} football Edit

Post-spring position review: defensive line

Lzjd6jy84airtywaa6km
With 6.5 sacks and 7 batted passes last season, Jalen Jelks has honed himself into an NFL prospect and one of the acknowledged leaders of the Oregon defense.
Tom Corno
Dale Newton • DuckSportsAuthority.com
Staff Writer
Defensive line report card
Category Grade  Comment

Skill

B+

Front three of Faoliu, Scott and Jelks is Oregon's saltiest in years, with the potential to become very disruptive.

Depth

Incomplete

Grade can't be finalized until the NCAA rules on DJ Johnson and Malik Young.

Improvement/Decline over last season.

+17.64%

Mondeaux and Pagano in NFL tryout camps, Elijah George graduated, but Faoliu/Scott/Jelks ready for spotlight. Aumavae completes redshirt year, versatile, veteran reserves at the ends.
Player ratings for mythical DSA Sports NCAA Football 2018
Player Pass Rush Run Defense Strength Agility Discipline/Consistency

Jalen Jelks

6-6 245

88

85

88

88

73

Austin Faoliu

6-3 282

79

81

82

82

70

Jordon Scott

74

86

85

76

77

Gary Baker

6-6 312

71

74

79

78

71

Drayton Carlberg

6-5 269

65

67

71

68

62

Malik Young

6-2 294

61

69

77

76

68

Popo Aumavae

6-3 311

55

63

78

71

55

Gus Cumberlander

6-7 245

50

50

61

60

55

Drew Faoliu

6-3 245

50

50

66

62

50

[DJ Johnson*]

6-5 256

75

75

71

83

80
*The Oregon roster lists Johnson as an outside linebacker, but in terms of skill set, he's primarily a pass rusher and run stopper. You wouldn't want him covering Bryce Love on a wheel route. The NCAA has yet to rule on his hardship eligibility waiver--he's likely to redshirt in 2018, though the Ducks could use him, the highest-rated defensive recruit on the roster as a transfer from Miami.

Jim Leavitt and Joe Salave'a have well-deserved reputations as molders of great defenses, each taking raw material other programs passed over and turning them into stars.

In two years at Colorado Leavitt transformed the Buffs defense from one of the worst in college football to 8th in the nation in yards per play in 2016, the dramatic improvement an integral part of a 10-2 regular season that catapulted CU from perennial conference doormat to the league championship game.

Remarkably, he did it with a defensive roster of mostly two and three-star players.

Leavitt mixed the same magic elixir in year one in Eugene, using disguise, disruption and tenacity to create a new identity for the Duck D. Led by linebacker Troy Dye and defensive end Jalen Jelks, the Ducks grew a pair last season, limiting opponents to 29 points a game after surrendering 41.4 in the disastrous 4-8 year that sacked Mark Helfrich and Brady Hoke.

Defensive line guru Salave'a proved to be the perfect foil for the Pepsi-guzzling coordinator. The two share a philosophy grounded in intensity of effort, preparation, desire and technique, and they get results. Before Oregon Coach Joe transformed a porous Washington State front line into a group that became nasty and dangerous. He made Hercules Mata'afa into a star.

He's working the same daily grind with Jordon Scott, Austin Faoliu and Jelks, as well as elevating the play and technical skill of his entire 2-deep. Popo Aumavae, Gary Baker, Gus Cumberland, and Drayton Carlberg will have more tools this season. Expect Malik Young to evolve into a productive PAC-12 defensive lineman, provided he gets his additional year from the NCAA. And if DJ Johnson gets the Johnny Ragin III exception, look out. Oregon fans will see the stingiest, most effective front line since Ngata and Olshansky, coming at the PAC-12 from all angles.

Fmmspp73yxayjpuwqujr
Year-round work elevated Jordon Scott from a big kid with potential to one of the best Nose Tackles in the West.
The Jim Leavitt Difference
Squad YPP PPG Turnovers Sacks TFL

Colorado 2014 (pre-Leavitt)

6.55

39.0

11

22

55

Colorado 2015

5.72

27.5

22

27

69

Colorado 2016

4.87

21.7

26

36

68

Oregon 2016 (pre-Leavitt)

6.41

41.4

12

25

61

Oregon 2017

5.07

29.0

25

33

94
The improvement at UO was substantial, but the numbers could have been even better: Oregon's D was hamstrung over the 5 games Justin Herbert was out, getting little or no help from the offense, on the field for brutally long stretches.

Young and Johnson could add depth and versatility to this group. Without them Salave'a will have to do a lot of mixing and matching to get through a long season. About three-quarters of the league runs the up-tempo spread, requiring defenses to line change and rotate on the defensive line. It's not realistic to expect Scott, Faoliu and Jelks to be 13-game, 60-minute men.

Among the reserves, Gary Baker had a terrific spring after trimming 13 pounds in the weight room this winter, down to 312. He's important because he can fill in at all three spots along the defensive front, much as Young could at 6-2, 294. As it is, the Ducks are only 2-deep at the Nose. Aumavae is promising but untested as a redshirt freshman. He has to develop consistency. Faoliu can play some in the middle at 286, but he's better at SDE, particularly against power teams like Washington, Stanford and USC, the last the Ducks potential opponent if they prevail in the North. Cumberland and Calberg have been bit players so far, but the way is clear now for them to earn playing time and make a meaningful contribution as redshirt juniors.

In four years at Oregon through three defensive coordinators, Jelks has honed himself from a relatively unheralded sleeper from Desert Vista High in Phoenix, Arizona to an NFL prospect. The redshirt senior earned 2nd team All-Conference honors last year, racking up 6.5 sacks and 15 tackles for loss. He batted down 7 passes last season, altering many others.


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}