Post-spring position review: Linebackers
|Category
|Grade
|Comment
|
Skill
|
B
|
Dye, Winston and Hollins comprise a veteran nucleus; someone has to seize the Jack spot.
|
Depth
|
B+
|
Talented younger players, Simms, Niu, Slade-Matautia, Jackson appear ready to contribute.
|
Improvement/Decline over last season
|
+38.72%
|
For the Ducks to achieve any of their lofty predictions/projections, the LBs have to be this much better. Count on Leavitt and Cort Dennison as teachers.
|Player
|Speed
|Instincts
|Tackling
|Blitz
|Discipline/Consistency
|
Troy Dye
6-4 221
|
77
|
94
|
88
|
91
|
83
|
Justin Hollins 6-5 217
|
93
|
73
|
74
|
81
|
74
|
Lamar Winston 6-2 220
|
78
|
75
|
74
|
74
|
71
|
Keith Simms 6-2 213
|
67
|
69
|
71
|
65
|
65
|
Isaac Slade-Matautia 6-0 213
|
71
|
71
|
73
|
68
|
65
|
Kaulana Apelu 5-11 204
|
72
|
75
|
68
|
78
|
62
|
Sampson Niu 6-1 202
|
68
|
70
|
70
|
65
|
65
|
Bryson Young 6-5 233
|
65
|
65
|
65
|
62
|
65
|
Adrian Jackson 6-3 205
|
71
|
70
|
70
|
68
|
65
Troy Dye is the proven leader among the Oregon linebackers, a second team all-league selection last year, team leader in tackles for the last two seasons.
Winston and Hollins have awesome physical attributes; Hollins is the third-fastest player on the team. He ran a 10.56 100 in high school at 6-5, a more remarkable a combination of size/speed than Dion Jordon.
A senior from Arlington, Texas, Hollins racked up 59 tackles last year, 11.5 for a loss, 3.5 sacks. He seemed to be finding his place in Jim Leavit's blitzing system. The Ducks could typically count on him for 4-6 tackles a game, though never more than that. He did force three fumbles on the season, hauled in a batted pass in the Civil War and rumbled for an 11-yard touchdown.
The Ducks need Hollins to put it together as a senior, become a next-level player. He must harness his speed and become a true playmaker, more than occasionally good.
A former 4-star prospect from Central Catholic High in Portland, Winston started 7 games last season. He emerged as the 6th-leading tackler on the team with 49, adding a pair of sacks. He's a junior now. He can be both a better run stopper and more effective in pass coverage.
The glaring fact about UO's linebackers is that they are not very big. Only Bryson Young and incoming freshman Andrew Johnson top the 230 mark. This means they are always at risk of being blown off the ball, ground down by teams like the Huskies and the Cardinal. Still, they held opponents to 3.5 yards per rush last year, a testament to how well the unit pursues and swarms to the football.
DJ Johnson could give them one player with ACC/SEC size and mobility, but at this point he looks unlikely to get clearance to play before 2019
The size issue is never more apparent than it is with senior Lana Apelu, a former walk-on from Hawaii who earned a scholarship with his hustle and persistence. Apelu is a fierce practice player and that's made him a coach favorite, but he isn't always as effective in live action at 5-11, 205. Healthy for just five games last season, he started 3 and made 20 tackles.
Youngsters Keith Simms and Isaac Slade-Matautia turned heads with solid, sustained efforts in spring practice. Simms racked up 8 tackles and a sack in the spring game, while Slade-Matautia seemed to gain the inside track at the Jack inside linebacker position. He's physical and possesses terrific instincts, a style that, potentially, makes him a great match for Troy Dye.
Everyone's optimistic in May.
Fans of the worst, most down-trodden teams in NCAA Football smell roses when the azaleas bloom. The JC transfer quarterback could work out. That speedy running back who always seems to break down by game three will stay healthy through the rivalry game. The defense could grow a backbone, and somehow, the play-calling could improve. Maybe the coach will get a midnight visit from Henry Winkler's character in "Waterboy," perhaps in a dream, offering him the tattered pages of the secret notebook, the plays that were stolen from him way back in Mud Dogs history.
Duck fans are no different. In the spring of 2016 they were confident another graduate transfer quarterback would be a savior and that the move to the 4-3 would solve the defensive woes. A year later they were optimistic that Willie Taggart's infectious energy would return Oregon to excellence and the top half of the conference.
It didn't work out that way.
This year, they're banking on Mario Cristobal and a revamped coaching staff to lead Oregon back to the promised land of North Division contention, maybe snap those ugly losing streaks to Washington State, Washington and Stanford.
Most early polls and predictions have the Ducks returning to the Top 25 in Cristobal's first year. A favorable schedule, a topflight quarterback, a veteran offensive line and an improving defense, on paper, it adds up to 9-11 wins.
Not so fast, my friend. Just as easily it could go south. There are road games to Cal, Utah and Arizona, all promising teams with established quarterbacks. The Bears have the most returning starters in the conference. Utah's been named as a possible favorite in the PAC-12 South. Arizona features Kahlil Tate, a pesky dual-threat quarterback and Heisman contender.
For Oregon to achieve any of those rosy projections and predictions, the linebackers have to be the most improved group on the team. Last year, according to collegefootballstats.com, the Ducks gave up 61 plays of 20 yards or more, 17 of 40 yards or more. They ranked a middling 53rd in giving up chunk plays. That points to a lot of LBs out of position or blocked out of the play.
For Oregon to achieve any of its goals in 2018, for "Cristoballin" to be sustainable or even tolerable, a squad of young, talented, unproven potential linebackers have to become reliable and consistent contributors.
That means Troy Dye has to become more than a one-man band in the middle. Simms, Niu, and Slade-Matautia have to grow up fast, learn on the fly and make plays. Those gaps have to be filled. Blocks have to be shed. Some young Ducks have to be counted on to make sure tackles in space and drop back into coverage.
Jim Leavitt is an old linebacker coach, with a proven eye for talent and a gift for teaching the game. It's reasonable to believe he'll be able to coach this group up and get results.
Until it happens, though, everything is a question mark. Nobody wins football games on paper.
|Player
|Class
|Rating
|
Slade-Matautia
|
Redshirt FR
|
Niu
|
Redshirt FR
|
Simms
|
Sophomore
|
Jackson
|
true Freshman
|
Johnson
|
true Freshman
|
Cunningham
|
true Freshman