For the Ducks to achieve any of their lofty predictions/projections, the LBs have to be this much better. Count on Leavitt and Cort Dennison as teachers.

Troy Dye is the proven leader among the Oregon linebackers, a second team all-league selection last year, team leader in tackles for the last two seasons.

Winston and Hollins have awesome physical attributes; Hollins is the third-fastest player on the team. He ran a 10.56 100 in high school at 6-5, a more remarkable a combination of size/speed than Dion Jordon.

A senior from Arlington, Texas, Hollins racked up 59 tackles last year, 11.5 for a loss, 3.5 sacks. He seemed to be finding his place in Jim Leavit's blitzing system. The Ducks could typically count on him for 4-6 tackles a game, though never more than that. He did force three fumbles on the season, hauled in a batted pass in the Civil War and rumbled for an 11-yard touchdown.

The Ducks need Hollins to put it together as a senior, become a next-level player. He must harness his speed and become a true playmaker, more than occasionally good.

A former 4-star prospect from Central Catholic High in Portland, Winston started 7 games last season. He emerged as the 6th-leading tackler on the team with 49, adding a pair of sacks. He's a junior now. He can be both a better run stopper and more effective in pass coverage.

The glaring fact about UO's linebackers is that they are not very big. Only Bryson Young and incoming freshman Andrew Johnson top the 230 mark. This means they are always at risk of being blown off the ball, ground down by teams like the Huskies and the Cardinal. Still, they held opponents to 3.5 yards per rush last year, a testament to how well the unit pursues and swarms to the football.

DJ Johnson could give them one player with ACC/SEC size and mobility, but at this point he looks unlikely to get clearance to play before 2019

The size issue is never more apparent than it is with senior Lana Apelu, a former walk-on from Hawaii who earned a scholarship with his hustle and persistence. Apelu is a fierce practice player and that's made him a coach favorite, but he isn't always as effective in live action at 5-11, 205. Healthy for just five games last season, he started 3 and made 20 tackles.

Youngsters Keith Simms and Isaac Slade-Matautia turned heads with solid, sustained efforts in spring practice. Simms racked up 8 tackles and a sack in the spring game, while Slade-Matautia seemed to gain the inside track at the Jack inside linebacker position. He's physical and possesses terrific instincts, a style that, potentially, makes him a great match for Troy Dye.