In Willie Taggart's one whirlwind year as head coach of the Oregon Ducks, fans knew going in the season rested on the thin, bony shoulders of Justin Herbert.

"We've got to keep Justin healthy," they nodded sagely to each other over beers at the Moshofsky Center, Rennie's, Taylor's or Track Town Pizza. The depth issue at quarterback had become ominous when Touchdown Terry Wilson bolted in week two of 2017 spring practice, then former 4-star, Elite 11 Finalist Travis Jonsen elected to transfer two months later.

Football life comes at you fast. A year later, Wilson is slated to be the starter at the University of Kentucky in SEC country after a stint at Garden City Community College where he threw for 2,133 yards and 26 touchdowns. Jonsen wound up at Montana State. He's on track to be the starter in Bozeman for 2018 despite missing spring practice with a broken foot.

Another former Duck, erstwhile 4-star, Elite 11 Finalist Morgan Mahalak, has entered his junior year at Towson State. In two seasons he's completed 53% of his passes for 931 yards, 4 touchdowns and 5 interceptions, the back-up behind sophomore Ryan Stover.

Meanwhile, former Oregon commit and Elite 11 Champion Blake Barnett has woven a saga more convoluted than the plot of "Inception," leaving Alabama after losing the starter's job to Jalen Hurts, enrolling in community college two games into the season to preserve a year of eligibility, surfacing at Arizona State, throwing just 5 passes as the backup to Manny Wilkins last season. Barnett is now a graduate transfer with two seasons left to play, looking for one more opportunity to become the can't-miss future NFL first rounder he was projected to be as an 18-year-old.

All those quarterback departures and defections left a painfully thin depth chart behind Herbert as the Ducks teed it up against Southern Utah on Labor Day Weekend in 2017, just redshirt senior/former walk-on Taylor Alie and a couple of true freshmen, 4-star Braxton Burmeister and walk-on Mike Irwin from Lakeridge.

Even so, Taggart stuck to both his cliches and the tenets of his Gulf Coast Offense. In the season's first four games the 6-6, 225-pound Herbert kept the football on running plays or scrambles 28 times. A furious comeback bid at Arizona State ended when Herbert was gang-tackled just short of the sticks at the Sun Devil 50 with just over a minute to play. Oregon fell to 3-1 and out of the Top 25.

A week later on October 1st, the Ducks hosted Cal and new head coach Justin Wilcox. The 45-24 victory earned them a 4-1 start but proved costly. Herbert started hot, 7-8 passing for 80 yards. He put the Ducks ahead 17-0 with a 7-yard touchdown run on an inside keeper with 2:14 to play in the first quarter, but after he crossed the goal line he took a bone-rattling hit from a Cal linebacker. Broken left collarbone, done for the game, out indefinitely.

Later in the half Royce Freeman would join him on the sidelines, and in the fourth quarter, Taylor Alie suffered a concussion. The Bears closed within 24-17 before Kani Benoit's 68-yard touchdown run made it comfortable again.

What grew uncomfortable was the next five weeks of Oregon football. The Ducks lost 4 of 5 in Herbert's absence as fresh-faced true freshman Burmeister predictably struggled thrust into the starter's role. Oregon's offense minus Herbert's talented arm lacked a downfield passing threat. Teams packed the box, forced innumerable three-and-outs while Burmeister scrambled wildly, running and throwing chiefly sideways.

Though he displayed some Masoli-like toughness in his 5-game trial, Burmeister threw for just 324 yards and two touchdowns with 6 interceptions, rushing for 106 yards and three scores. A predictable and one-dimensional offense averaged 8.5 points per game in the four losses.

A brilliant game plan salvaged a 41-20 win over Utah at Autzen but the rest was all misery as the Ducks slumped to 5-5, noncompetitive no-shows versus Washington State 33-10, Stanford 49-7, UCLA 31-14, the Dawgs in Seattle, 38-3. Forced to play nearly perfect to keep the team in games, Jim Leavitt's defense buckled under the enormous pressure, wearing out by halftime in one-sided repeats of a tired old script.

The faithful grew restless and frustrated. The third-and-long draw plays started to gather a few scattered boos. Against Washington, the Ducks managed just 16 first downs, against Stanford, 11.

Herbert, Taggart said, was healing up and drinking his milk.

He returned in time to lead season-ending home victories over Kahlil Tate and Arizona, 48-28 and a satisfying revenge match with rival Oregon State 69-10. In the two wins the sophomore from Sheldon passed for 486 yards and four touchdowns. The Ducks reached 7-5, headed for a bowl game again after a one-year hiatus.

Skip over that bowl game for now. Mario Cristobal's debut as Oregon coach was as terrible, no-good and bad as Chip Kelly's in Boise 8 years earlier. The skies cleared for the Ducks Spring Game last weekend, and the annual tune-up featured a much brighter outlook for the rotation at quarterback.

This was a spring intrasquad game, one that lends itself to impressions rather than conclusions. In some ways the loose 50-minute format for Thunder versus Lightning brought to mind the long-running TV improv sketch comedy show "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" The teams were made up and the points didn't matter. The second half featured 10-minute running quarters and "thud-up" tackling. C.J. Verdell had a long touchdown run called back by a phantom whistle that would have made legendary PAC-12 scourge "Glasses Ref" beam with pride. Verdell hadn't been touched on the play in any fashion as he took a handoff and raced up the left sideline. Stadium announcer Don Essig drew a few chuckles as he explained the ruling, more throughout the afternoon as he tried to explain the arcane scoring system.

This was a show, complete with two flyovers, America the Beautiful AND the National Anthem. End zone celebrations were unpenalized and unrestricted.

Herbert is back and fully healthy, bulked up to 6-6, 231 after a winter of protein shakes and power cleans. He's thrown for 3918 yards in his 15 games as the Oregon starter, with 34 TDs and 9 interceptions.



The new Pistol offense should help keep him healthier. It will require him to run inside the tackles less often, disguise the direction of running plays much better by not tipping the defense and improve the effectiveness of play-action. The offense looks to be more multiple and less predictable, both positives for quarterback health.















