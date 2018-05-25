Post-spring position analysis: Special Teams
|Category
|Grade
|Comment
|
Place kicking
|
65
|
Adam Stack highly-touted but untested as a new field goal and XP specialist.
|
Punting
|
68
|
Stack adequate but unspectacular in this role last year.
|
Punt Returns
|
60
|
No big muffs, but no big returns for Mitchell in 2017.
|
Kick Returns
|
82
|
Some explosive candidates; someone has to win these jobs in camp.
|
Coverage Units
|
87
|
Oregon's overall team speed and athletic ability shows here.
|
Overall improvement/decline from last season
|
-47.82%
|
New coach Bobby Williams must make practice periods count--he's replacing nearly everybody.
|
Discipline and consistency
|
51
|
Way too many special teams penalties last year.
If the Ducks line up for a 40-yard field goal to win a game this fall, they will do so with a new kicker, snapper and holder. No problem, coach. Clear eyes, full hearts, can't lose.
New special teams coach Bobby Williams faces an immediate challenge, the harsh reality of college football that you lose your best players every four years.
Gone is ultra-reliable place kicker Aidan Schneider, a former walk-on from Grant High in Portland who started four years for the Ducks. He retires as the all-time Oregon leader in field goal percentage at 85%, a perfect 63 of 63 on extra points last season with 42 touchbacks on 84 tries kicking off.
Schneider kicked for the Ducks in a national championship game and a Fiesta Bowl. Now sophomore Adam Stack takes over, the 12th-ranked kicker in the country as a senior at Kamehameha High School in Hawaii in 2016. Stack punted for the team last season and averaged 38.4 yards a kick, so he's faced some game pressure. Against Arizona State he had a punt blocked early in the game but went on to place five of seven inside the 20.
He'll need to show off a big leg in the kickoff game. A new NCAA rule allows receiving teams to take possession at the 25 on any kick that fails to reach the end zone. Williams will have to sort out the strategy for that one.
Gone too is holder Taylor Alie and a 4-year starter at long snapper, Tanner Carew. The new holder will be reserve punter Blake Maimone or backup quarterback Braxton Burmeister. Burmeister might be a better choice. It gives him some more game experience and provides the potential for the occasional deception.
Carew gave the Ducks four complete years of flawless snaps, but now that job falls to true freshman Karsten Battles, a U.S. Army All-American from San Antonio, Texas. He's 6-1, 240, big enough to not get killed when he lines up for a punt. At the Rubio Long long snapper clinic event in January 2017 he was awarded a 5-star rating from kicking guru Chris Sailer.
It helps that the Ducks begin the season with four games at Autzen Stadium. That will provide this new unit with a comfort level before they face the challenge of a potential big kick on the road.
The Ducks used to be spectacular in the return game, much less so in recent years. De'Anthony Thomas and Kenjon Barner used to light up games with electric plays, 80-yard punt returns, 96, 100-yard kickoff returns to start a game or start a half, but last year it was all pretty plain vanilla: Dillon Mitchell, who'll again be the punt returner this season, had a season long of 23 yards. He averaged 8.09 yards a return, fielding the ball reliably, 11 returns and what seemed like a jillion fair catches. He's no Cliff Harris. Teams punted 73 times against the Ducks last season and Oregon attempted a return on just 18.
Jaylon Redd would be more exciting back there, a step and half faster than Mitchell, but the other issue is fielding the ball. Gathering in a tricky, twisting punt with the coverage team bearing down on you is one of the most singular challenges in sports. It takes tremendous poise. The best Oregon fans have ever seen at it was Bralon Addison, and in some years, it's been a disaster. Jairus Byrd, a terrific player for UO at cornerback, once cost them a game squirting away a punt inside his own ten in the driving rain at Cal in 2008, a lethally bad decision.
On kickoff returns, the leading returning returner is senior Tony Brooks-James, who opened the season with a 100-yard take back against Southern Utah. He formed a tandem with Charles Nelson that averaged just over 25 yards a return, aided mightily by that one big one in the cupcake game. There were few fireworks when it counted, and a handful of terrible decisions and maddening penalties. Despite a bevy of fleet candidates too often the Ducks started in minus-territory on the kick return game, inside their own 20. There was flash but no consistency, which reflects a lack of attention to detail in coaching. Trust that Williams will set a new standard.
TBJ is a talented returner, courageous and explosive, but the Ducks would be smart to farm out the return assignment to Darrian Felix and Jaylon Redd. They need James healthy for the whole year as lead running back, and as small, sturdy guys with good speed, Felix and Redd provide both the burst and explosiveness the job requires along with the hunger younger players bring to it, two young guns trying to make a name for themselves in the roughest bar in the west. An added benefit is that they each have sturdy, compact bodies with a strong lower body, the type that holds up best in the dangerous full-speed, full-contact mayhem of the kicking game. Keep Brooks-James healthy for plays from scrimmage; he has a tendency to get dinged up.