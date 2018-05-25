If the Ducks line up for a 40-yard field goal to win a game this fall, they will do so with a new kicker, snapper and holder. No problem, coach. Clear eyes, full hearts, can't lose.

New special teams coach Bobby Williams faces an immediate challenge, the harsh reality of college football that you lose your best players every four years.

Gone is ultra-reliable place kicker Aidan Schneider, a former walk-on from Grant High in Portland who started four years for the Ducks. He retires as the all-time Oregon leader in field goal percentage at 85%, a perfect 63 of 63 on extra points last season with 42 touchbacks on 84 tries kicking off.

Schneider kicked for the Ducks in a national championship game and a Fiesta Bowl. Now sophomore Adam Stack takes over, the 12th-ranked kicker in the country as a senior at Kamehameha High School in Hawaii in 2016. Stack punted for the team last season and averaged 38.4 yards a kick, so he's faced some game pressure. Against Arizona State he had a punt blocked early in the game but went on to place five of seven inside the 20.

He'll need to show off a big leg in the kickoff game. A new NCAA rule allows receiving teams to take possession at the 25 on any kick that fails to reach the end zone. Williams will have to sort out the strategy for that one.

Gone too is holder Taylor Alie and a 4-year starter at long snapper, Tanner Carew. The new holder will be reserve punter Blake Maimone or backup quarterback Braxton Burmeister. Burmeister might be a better choice. It gives him some more game experience and provides the potential for the occasional deception.

Carew gave the Ducks four complete years of flawless snaps, but now that job falls to true freshman Karsten Battles, a U.S. Army All-American from San Antonio, Texas. He's 6-1, 240, big enough to not get killed when he lines up for a punt. At the Rubio Long long snapper clinic event in January 2017 he was awarded a 5-star rating from kicking guru Chris Sailer.

It helps that the Ducks begin the season with four games at Autzen Stadium. That will provide this new unit with a comfort level before they face the challenge of a potential big kick on the road.







