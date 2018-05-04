Report Card, Oregon Ducks Tight Ends Category Grade Comment Skill B- Make some first downs and touchdowns against Stanford, WSU and UW, and this grade soars. Depth B+ Addition of Dillon, Spencer Webb, and Hunter Kampmoyer means plenty of bodies. Improvement/Decline over last year +43.58% Webb's a future star, Dillon a key free agent acquisition. And throw Jake Breeland the ball already.

Player ratings for mythical DSA Sports NCAA Football 2018 video game Player Speed Hands Route running Run Blocking Jake Breeland 77 85 85 81 Kano Dillon 75 80 80 75 Cam McCormick 73 65 70 75 Spencer Webb 78 80 65 65 Hunter Kampmoyer 65 75 70 70 Ryan Bay 65 60 65 70 Matt Mariota 60 65 70 65

Last season you couldn't have blamed the Oregon tight ends if they hummed Tom Petty's "Don't Want to Live Like a Refugee" as they walked out of practice. As a group the tight ends were stranded on Skull Island, chiefly assigned to blocking back status in the Gulf Coast offense. They got less action than a pimply-faced sophomore with dandruff and a bad haircut. Between them, athletic, rangy Jake Breeland and Cam McCormick had just 24 catches all year, a paltry 18 for the uber-talented Breeland, just 6 for McCormick, who did put the paddles to a lifeless offense by grabbing a 5-yard touchdown pass for an early lead against Utah in the midst of a 4-game losing streak.

Duck fans who follow recruiting have been waiting for three years for Jake Breeland to become the next Ed Dickson or David Paulson. The 6-5, 241-pound has the good hands and decent speed to be a major part of the offense, a game-breaker and game-saver the way Dickson and Paulson were, but he always seems to be an afterthought. Breeland caught 61 passes for 1,028 yards and 11 touchdowns playing out wide his senior year of high school. Justin Herbert seems to like him, as the first big completion of his Oregon career was a 63-yard toss to Breeland in mop-up time in a loss to Washington State.

Breeland caught 18 balls last year, but five of those went for touchdowns, best on the team. They called his number less often than a bad pizza joint--in 8 of Oregon's games he caught just one pass, and against Stanford, none. He missed the Cal game with an injury. Despite connecting on plays that went for 51, 39, 30, 25 and 22 yards over the 7-6 campaign, there were stretches where he was missing long enough to deserve his own milk carton. Have you seen this tight end? Call 1-800-Dial-A-Touchdown. Reward for information leading to more victories in the PAC-12 North. Only once did the 2017 game plan use Breeland the way he could be, like Colt Lyerla with a brain. In the 37-35 loss to Arizona State they threw to him four times for 95 yards. The rest of the time he was a worker bee, personal valet to Royce Freeman on his way to the Oregon career rushing record. He did a great job with that, but still. Freeman is gone now, and the Ducks have to replace nearly two miles of offense and a couple of touchdowns a game. The difference has to come from somewhere, and with a suspect receiving corps, tight end seems like a great place to start.

Maybe the Ducks need a public address announcement from Christopher Walken on the Jumbotron, recorded from the studio at Saturday Night Live. "I've got a fever," Walken could say, "And the only thing that will cure it is more tight end."

One of the most impressive prospects at last summer's Saturday Night Live event, Spencer Webb may be too gifted to keep out of the lineup. A.J. Jacobson/Rivals.com

Spring games are football cast in plaster, swaddled in athletic tape, slathered in Icy Hot and whirlpool bathed in caution. No one dinged-up goes. Key players are kept under wraps. Quarterbacks wear a No Trespassing Sign. Whole sections of the playbook are sealed in a mayonnaise jar under Mario Cristobal's desk. Even so, the most encouraging sign in Oregon's spring game, other than backup quarterbacks completing a pass, was the newly-refurbished coaching staff apparently rediscovering the tight end as a weapon in the offense. The group caught six passes in the 50-minute scrimmage, for 59 yards. None were big plays, the longest being 16-yarders for Breeland and Matt Mariota, who caught two in all. The first of Mariota's grabs drew a nice cheer from the crowd, a shout out, no doubt, to the eternal popularity of the Mariota family and all they've done for Oregon football. Newly converted from defensive end, Hunter Kampmoyer caught a couple of balls, one a nice flat route where he trucked a linebacker and went 9 yards for a first down. Conversions don't always work, because it's an uphill battle to learn to use your body in a completely different way. The two most successful at Oregon ever were Jeff Maehl and Kenjon Barner, both of whom began their college journey as defensive backs. In Kampmoyer's case, the redshirt sophomore has the size at 6-4, 262 to be imposing when he motions into the H-Back/fullback slot. He's physical, he moves well, and on the flat route he caught the ball out in front of him, with his hands. Big guys sometimes have trouble doing that. Oregon has the depth now to be very multiple with their tight ends. They can go smash-mouth with double and triple tight end sets. Kampmoyer could develop into a decent player. For a reserve who wasn't getting much traction on the defensive depth chart, hearing your name called a couple of times is a great motivation to keep working hard in the summer.

Then there is The Curious Case of Cam McCormick, whose one completion in the spring game went for -2 yards, a busted play, no fault of his own. A redshirt sophomore from Summit High in Bend, a four-star recruit with a good athletic body, 6-6, 247, McCormick caught 6 passes last season for 89 yards, the one touchdown for a touchdown-starved team in the turnaround win over the Utes. McCormick hasn't quite put it together as a tight end as yet. He sometimes looks uncomfortable in space, as though his hands are turned the wrong way as the football comes to him. He fights the ball a little. The talent is there, but as Chris Cooper says in "Sea Biscuit," he has to learn how to be a horse again. If he ever finds his stride, he can be a thoroughbred.

Speaking of thoroughbreds, a day before The Run for the Roses, Spencer Webb absolutely made eyes pop at Saturday Night Live back in July. He stood out immediately as an 18-year-old with a nearly NFL-ready body, big, agile, physical, clearly a leader, good hands. With five tight ends on the varsity roster and a graduate transfer waiting to join them, a tiny recruiting class projected for 2019, logic dictates that Webb redshirt this fall, but he may be too good to keep in the incubator. He has uncommon maturity to go along with his talent, staying with the Ducks despite a late push from Chip Kelly and UCLA.

Webb has an interesting personal story, overcoming some incredible adversity.

Oregon will have no lack of size or depth at tight end, particularly because the day after the spring game they added 6-6, 262-pound Kano Dillon, a transfer from the University of South Florida. His given name is Elkanah but everybody calls him Kano. In three years with the Bulls Dillon caught 28 passes for 504 yards and four touchdowns. He's lean and athletic, another physical specimen in a TE room that definitely passes the eye test. Like Breeland he has the potential to be a deep threat: in his freshman and sophomore years Willie Taggart didn't go to him often, but when they did it was for big plays.

Stealth bomber: Kano Dillon's big play potential Year Receptions-Yards-TDs Yards per catch Highlight 2017 11-118-0 10.8 2016 8-117-2 22.1 41-yard TD vs. Navy 2015 9-208-2 23.1 62-yd TD vs. Florida A&M

Quinton Flowers connected with him on this one-handed grab against Memphis in 2015:

Criminally underused in the Gulf Coast Offense (like Breeland and McCormick last year), Dillon has an opportunity to open some next-level eyes as he plays with a premier quarterback who is looking to distribute the ball rather than keep it himself.