Duck receivers report card Category Grade Comment Skill B- Addition of Hines helps, but no one in this group scares a secondary. Depth C Hines again helps, but Ducks need a young group to develop consistency. Improvement/Decline over last year +11.15% Hines/Nelson similar in playing style and skillset. Hope is youngsters have improved with a year in the offense/working with Herbert.

Ratings for mythical DSA Sports NCAA Football 2018 Player Speed Hands Route-running Blocking Discipline/Consistency Tabari Hines 81 92 94 30 90 Dillon Mitchell 78 85 85 30 80 Johnny Johnson 70 70 80 45 40 Brenden Schooler 85 60 60 40 35 Isaah Crocker 78 81 75 30 65 Jaylon Redd 90 78 85 30 75 Malik Lovette 81 70 70 45 55 Daewood Davis 99 70 65 30 70

The Oregon receivers had a woeful afternoon at the spring game. On a sunny afternoon with perfect weather for throwing the football Oregon's quarterbacks repeatedly dropped back, rolled right and scanned the field, usually with plenty of time to throw. Six, eight seconds would go by, looking both deep and underneath. Time and again, they'd pull the ball down and have to run, or take a sack or throw it away. In his last series early in the second half Justin Herbert looked to pass on three straight downs. Each one delivered to the chest of a receiver in a narrow window. All three dropped. The Ducks wideouts couldn't get open and couldn't finish plays. On one long post pattern in Herbert led Johnny Johnson over the middle at the goal line, what looked like a sure touchdown. But Johnson failed to accelerate to the ball and mistimed his jump. Incomplete. A collective groan from the 27,317 fans, and a scene repeated throughout the afternoon. The passing game just wasn't sharp, and this group couldn't create separation or catch the ball in traffic. With a listless and uninspired performance they made Herbert look like Josh Allen. Veterans Brendan Schooler and Johnson both had a pair of drops. Hopefully, Thomas Graham, Deommodore Lenoir and the rest of the Oregon secondary are just that good.

Tabari Hines shows great concentration on this spectacular grab at the goal line against Notre Dame last season. youtube, Tyler123B1

In 2018 the Ducks lose a sparkplug and a dynamic player in Charles Nelson, who for four seasons launched his body in every direction as a high-effort, big-play guy and fan favorite. The loss of Nelson to graduation is bigger than his stats. His leadership set a standard among a group that clearly needs it. Two weekends ago they looked lax and too comfortable, hardly ready to contend in the PAC-12. With top prospect Jalen Hall still mysteriously missing and a once-promising 2018 receiver recruiting class imploding after Willie Taggart's departure (the Ducks lost out on Tre'Shaun Harrison, Miles Battle, Warren Thompson and Braden Lenzy in the Taggart debacle, also losing hotly-contested recruiting battles for Chase Cota and Devon Williams) Oregon's outlook at receiver looked desperately thin and unpromising coming out of spring.

That outlook improved dramatically this week with the addition of graduate transfer Tabari Hines out of Wake Forest, listed at 5-10, 175, a three-year starter who's improved his productivity every season. Hines caught 45 balls for 625 yards and 5 touchdowns as a junior, but what's most encouraging is the way he blossomed over the last four games of 2017:

Finding another level: Tabari Hines' big finish Opponent Receptions Yards TDs @Syracuse 11/11 9 124 0 NC State 11/18 8 139 3 Duke 11/25 6 60 1 Texas A&M (bowl) 8 58 2

Hines is spidery, agile and elusive, with a stop/start move that brings to mind Bralon Addison. He's clearly smaller than 5-10 but so was Nelson or De'Anthony Thomas. Definitely not as fast as Thomas, but he's adept at finding holes in the defense, courageous over the middle, smart and disciplined with a strong understanding of defenses and the quarterback/receiver relationship and reads. He's not a burner or exceptional deep threat, averaging 11.4, 11.8 and 13.9 yards per catch in his three seasons. But the presence of a dependable, mature receiver who runs good routes and plays with consistency will do wonders for a group that needs to up its game for one of the country's best quarterbacks.

Oregon's leading returning receiver is junior Dillon Mitchell, 6-1, 195 from Memphis, Tennessee. Mitchell claimed the Tennessee State Gatorade Player of the Year Award as a senior in high school, a 4-star recruit the Ducks snatched over Alabama, Ohio State and Notre Dame among many others. Mitchell had just 2 catches in an injury-plagued freshman season, blossoming nicely as a sophomore with 42 receptions for 517 yards and 4 TDs. Herbert's broken collarbone suppressed those stats badly:

Dillon Mitchell in 2017 Receptions Yards TDs 1st 4 games (Herbert healthy) 18 217 2 Games 5-9 (Herbert injured) 3 13 0 UA, OSU, BSU (Herbert back) 21 287 2

Mitchell had six catches for 119 yards and 2 scores against Oregon State, 9 catches for 143 yards versus Boise State in the Las Vegas Bowl. These games also featured the two longest receptions of his career, for 53 and 67 yards. So maybe he's finding his stride as a number one receiver. Hines' explosiveness and work ethic can only help in his development. Teams can't bracket him so easily. The Ducks have a counter when they do. The addition of another productive set of hands makes those combination and crossing routes more effective. Herbert has always excelled at distributing the ball and using all his targets. With a summer and fall camp to sharpen their timing, this passing game could come together. But great googly moogly, it looked ragged on April 21st.

6-0, 194 from Chandler, Arizona, Johnson caught 21 balls in 9 games as a true freshman, for 299 yards. He had a tremendous 51-yard layout catch in the Nebraska game, a 50-yard reception against Arizona. The 3-star prospect proved to be a good route runner with excellent work habits, exceeding expectations by making the lineup and making some big plays, but like the rest of the group he has to improve his consistency. He shows above average effort as a blocker but twice got good runs called back with holding penalties last season, needing to work on keeping his hands inside and using proper technique, remembering not to block below the waist on the crack back or making contact with the back of the jersey.

Converted from safety as a sophomore after being Oregon's second leading tackler in 2016, Brendan Schooler is one of those athletes who seems to thrive on making the big play but sometimes loses focus on the routine plays. He's faster than average, having once run a 10.7 100 in high school, a good natural athlete who had just one Division One offer out of high school. With long-flowing blond hair that makes him look like Sunshine from Remember the Titans (the character Ronny Bass, played by Kip Pardue) Schooler is part tough football player and part showboat, and it's a close call to see which part of his personality will win out. In the April 11 spring scrimmage he caught 3 passes for 74 yards and 2 touchdowns, all from Herbert. Last fall he hauled in a 32-yard touchdown pass in the left corner of the end zone against Nebraska, making a beautiful adjustment on the ball, then added a 32-yard TD in the Cal game. He's still learning the wide receiver position at the college level, he says. In all he caught 20 passes for 274 yards. If he wants a bigger slice of the watermelon in 2018, he'll have to improve his route discipline and hands. It's that old bugaboo, consistency.

After Daewood Davis, slot receiver Jaylon Redd is the fastest of Oregon's receivers, an explosive athlete with very quick feet.

Redd broke into the Oregon receiver rotation late last year and provided a preview of a very promising future. He latched on to a 49-yard pass in the Civil War, then scored on a 8-yard pass from Herbert in the ill-fated Vegas Bowl loss. He also had runs of 23 and 19 yards on jet sweeps, burning the Beavers for a 19-yard touchdown. The 5-8, 181-pounder had 2,101 all-purpose yards as a high school senior. He's dynamic on the jet sweep, hitting the corner hard every time and with great suddenness. The former Rancho Cucamonga star could become Oregon's most explosive player since De'Anthony Thomas, but he has to grow into the role while Marcus Arroyo learns to find the right spots for him.