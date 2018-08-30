Predictions: Pac-12 Week One
Week One of the 2018 Pac-12 season is upon us and this year we have assembled a group of media members on the Oregon beat to get their predictions for league games each week.
In this first week of action the marquee matchup is No. 6 Washington at No. 9 Auburn. The Huskies head deep into SEC country heading into the season as the favorites to win the Pac-12 north. This game will certainly be looked upon as a bellwether game for the upcoming season.
Other Top 25 Pac-12 games include:
San Diego State at No. 13 Stanford
UNLV at No. 15 USC
Bowling Green at No. 24 Oregon
In the preseason AP poll, Utah and Arizona also received votes and would be ranked No. 28 and No. 31 respectively.
Week One Pac-12 Picks
If the consensus picks prove to be accurate, the Pac-12 will go 11-1 in the first week of play with the Washington Huskies barely losing on the road to Auburn.