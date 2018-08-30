



Week One of the 2018 Pac-12 season is upon us and this year we have assembled a group of media members on the Oregon beat to get their predictions for league games each week.

In this first week of action the marquee matchup is No. 6 Washington at No. 9 Auburn. The Huskies head deep into SEC country heading into the season as the favorites to win the Pac-12 north. This game will certainly be looked upon as a bellwether game for the upcoming season.



Other Top 25 Pac-12 games include:

San Diego State at No. 13 Stanford

UNLV at No. 15 USC

Bowling Green at No. 24 Oregon

In the preseason AP poll, Utah and Arizona also received votes and would be ranked No. 28 and No. 31 respectively.



