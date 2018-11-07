Pritchard helps No. 14 Oregon beat Portland State 84-57
EUGENE, Ore. -- Oregon's first game drew mixed reviews from coach Dana Altman.The performances by returning starters Payton Pritchard and Paul White were right on cue, but the rest of the Ducks sho...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news