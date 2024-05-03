Oregon won the sweepstakes for one of the top transfer portal prizes Friday, as Michigan State defensive tackle Derrick Harmon announced his commitment to the Ducks.

Finding established, productive defensive tackles in the portal is one of the hardest positions to account for this time of year, and Harmon was highly coveted by many schools -- including USC.

Harmon had 40 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble last season while logging 475 defensive snaps for the Spartans in his second year as a primary starter.

He has two years of eligibility remaining.

