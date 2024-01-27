One of the top available transfers is making the move across enemy lines. Jabbar Muhammad announced his commitment to Oregon on Saturday as he will finish out his career with the Ducks after playing at Washington in 2023.

Muhammad, who entered the portal after the coaching change in Seattle, had been one the top-rated uncommitted transfer in the Rivals transfer rankings. He is the fourth top-20 transfer addition for the Ducks in the current offseason cycle.

Muhammad is currently the No. 2-rated transfer defensive back according to Rivals.

The commitment came while Muhammad was on a visit to Oregon.

The 5-foot-10, 180-pound cornerback was highly productive in his lone season with the Huskies. He finished 2023 with 46 tackles, 5 tackles for loss, 2 sacks and a team-leading 16 pass breakups.

The move to Eugene marks the second in Muhammad's career as he began his career at Oklahoma State.

The DeSoto, Texas native is the 11th transfer addition for Dan Lanning's program this offseason. Muhammad joins Brandon Johnson (Duke), Kam Alexander (UTSA) and Kobe Savage (Kansas State) as the secondary additions for Oregon this offseason.

Alabama and Texas had been the other options Muhammad had entertained since entering the portal when former UW coach Kalen DeBoer left to take over the Crimson Tide.