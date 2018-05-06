Following his de-commitment from Notre Dame, the quarterback from Mount Si High School (Snoqualmie, WA) zeroed in on a couple of programs including Oregon.

During his visit this weekend, Millen made official what Duck coaches had expected for some time; Millen would be a Duck.

Millen, a 6-3, 190-pound signal caller, is also the son of former Husky and NFL quarterback Hugh Millen. He reopened his recruiting following offers from new schools like Arizona State and Oregon. The offer from the two Pac-12 programs came on the same day in March, but it was the Oregon offer which really stood out for Millen.

The first offer for Millen came from UCLA – but that was prior to the departure of Jim Mora and hiring of Chip Kelly.

Growing up as the son of a former Pac-12 star, Cale Millen knows what it means to have a chance to play in the conference. The chance to play in the conference was really too much to pass up for the three-star prospect. He has visited several schools, but really came away from Oregon feeling it was the best fit for him.

Millen becomes the sixth commit to the class of 2019 – and first quarterback. Millen will now focus on his upcoming senior season and helping Oregon recruit for the future.