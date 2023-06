Three-star recruit Jack Ressler plans to enroll in college this winter, so an early decision was always part of the plan for the standout slot receiver from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, Calif.

As the process moved along, there had been one program that seemed to always come up in the conversation. Oregon landed a commitment from the 5-foot-10 prospect Monday after Ressler announced his choice over a final group that included Boise State, Penn State, Oregon State and Arizona State.

"I've always wanted to play on a big stage and just show my talents," he said. "... I just want to show my abilities."