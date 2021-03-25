DuckSportsAuthority - Quadir Copeland emerging as a national prospect

“I currently have offers from Syracuse , Miami , Oregon , Maryland , La Salle, St Joseph’s and Penn State ," Copeland said. "And I think Villanova I think may be close.”

Quadir Copeland showcased his talents at the CBG Elite 24 and showed why he is right on the edge of becoming a national entity. His positional size and incredible floor vision have already caught the eyes of major college programs.

St Joseph’s: “They have a great coaching staff and they need a little more talent, a little improvement. They are a solid team with some great shooters.”

Syracuse: “I like the movement with their offense and then I like their defensive scheme, too. I really like watching the way they play.”

Miami: “They are a fast-paced team and they really move the ball. I love that.”

Maryland: “Is pretty impressive all the way around. They are a great school and play fast paced with a lot of jumpers in their offense. They also always have great bigs.”

La Salle: “I really like coach Ash (Ashley Howard) over there. La Salle has a great coaching staff, I have a good relationship there. They play a little slow, but they run great sets.”

Oregon: “They are an amazing program. I really like the environment they have built and the coaching. A lot to like there. They always have size on that roster, so it helps me, being a pass-first guard.”

Note: Penn State recently had a recent coaching change and Copeland has not been able to get to know much about this new staff.