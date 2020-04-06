Receiver Dont’e Thornton blew up after a standout performance at the Washington D.C. Rivals Combine in 2018 and that led to an early commitment to Penn State in February of last year. Colleges across the country didn’t slow down their pursuit of the Baltimore (Md.) Mount St. Joseph star and he was excited to see what other schools had to offer. Thornton and Penn State split in August, but the Nittany Lions are still one of his top choices. Throughout the last year, Thornton took several visits around the country but still wants to take more before he commits. Just this past weekend Thornton released a top 12 that includes Michigan, LSU, South Carolina, USC, Arizona State, Virginia and Florida State. None of his top 12 schools have done enough to really separate from the pack but they have time because Thornton isn’t committing until January. Look for Thornton to take a lot of visits between now and then, including all of his official visits.

1. OREGON

If the Ducks are in the lead for Thornton, it isn’t by much. Oregon has been his dream school and he was on campus last summer for a camp. Thornton was very impressed by the coaching staff and felt really comfortable in that environment and around the program. He was going visit again in this April but that trip has been postponed. The Oregon coaching staff is one of the schools Thornton says is in touch with him the most.

2. PENN STATE

Listing the Nittany Lions as Thornton’s No. 2 contender might be a little bit of a stretch since re-committing is one of the rarest things in the recruiting world, but the way Penn State has recruited him as a staff has helped keep them from losing too much ground after his decommitment. New receivers coach Taylor Stubblefield and Thornton talk frequently and they’re building a strong relationship. He also likes the system new offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca runs. They’ll need to get him back on campus again once the recruiting dead period is over.

3. NOTRE DAME

The Fighting Irish have been gaining some momentum with Thornton. He was on campus last summer and really enjoyed the atmosphere. Thornton also said he was comfortable there because it reminded him of his high school. Chase Claypool and Thornton has talked in the past and it seems like those conversations have made an impact on Thornton’s thought process. Look for Notre Dame to continue to push for Thornton once they are allowed to host recruits again.

4. WEST VIRGINIA

Thornton’s previous commitment to Penn State was due in large part to his relationship with Gerald Parker, their receivers coach at the time. With Parker now at West Virginia as their offensive coordinator and receivers coach, the Mountaineers are poised to make a big move with Thornton. He was on campus this past season and wants to take another visits this summer or during the season.

5. TENNESSEE