Rivals250 safety JD Coffey flirted with committing at one point this spring, but after his travel plans were cut short, the four-star defensive back named Texas, LSU, Baylor, Oregon, Washington and Michigan as his six finalists. Coffey is one of the most prolific ballhawks in the country for the 2021 class and was perceived to be a Texas lean early on in his recruitment. He has since made visits to the West Coast to check out Oregon and Washington and returned to Waco to meet the new Baylor staff. His trip to Baton Rouge was canceled as the NCAA shut down in-person recruiting due to the coronavirus pandemic. Michigan is the lone finalist that Coffey has yet to visit. Coffey has modified his commitment timeline and expects to have a decision in place at some point during the fall, and if not, by the end of his senior season.

1. TEXAS

At one point, the Longhorns were deemed the team to beat for the four-star safety from Kennedale High School, who returned to Austin as recently as January to get acquainted with the new coaches on the defensive side of the ball, including coordinator Chris Ash and defensive backs coach Jay Valai. Those relationships are developing -- and quickly -- and while other schools are knocking on the door, Texas is certain to be a factor until a decision is made.

2. LSU

LSU safeties coach Bill Busch has been courting Coffey well before the four-star defensive back added an offer from the Tigers after a strong junior campaign. LSU has had a ton of success recruiting the Dallas-Fort Worth area under Ed Orgeron and has zeroed in on several prospects in the 2021 class from that same region, Coffey included. Coffey was slated to be in Baton Rouge for an elite junior day when the coronavirus pandemic led to an NCAA shutdown. Expect LSU to get an official visit and give Coffey plenty to mull over as he examines his options.

3. BAYLOR

First-year Baylor head coach Dave Aranda spent some time recruiting Coffey while serving as LSU's defensive coordinator last year. That led to the Bears' staff getting a spring visit from the Rivals250 safety right before the dead period and improving Baylor's chances with the in-state talent drastically. Coffey may not want to play his college football too far from home, and if Austin or Baton Rouge end up not being in the cards, then Waco presents another really intriguing option for the elite defensive back.

4. OREGON

Coffey made the trek out to Oregon early on this spring for a visit that continues to resonate with the four-star safety to this day. Coffey called the trip "unexplainable" and raved about his interactions with several different coaches, including Mario Cristobal. Oregon was a team Coffey watched on TV growing up and that has the Ducks in a good spot. An official visit seems very likely to transpire in the fall.

5. WASHINGTON

Like Oregon, Washington was able to get the Texas four-star up to campus for a visit right before travel was shut down due to the pandemic. The Huskies' coaches have longstanding relationships with Coffey and have continued to maintain that dialogue. A visit to Washington was on Coffey's wish list and, with that under his belt, the Huskies are in a position for an official visit before a decision is made.

6. MICHIGAN