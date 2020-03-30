1. WASHINGTON

Maybe the biggest reason why Washington is so high on Franklin’s list is his relationship with position coach Junior Adams and that will go a very long way as the four-star receiver figures out his decision. Many receivers over the last few recruiting classes have talked up Adams and his ability to not only recruit but develop players at his position and that’s definitely playing a factor with Franklin. The coaching change from Chris Petersen to Jimmy Lake seems to have played no negative role in Franklin’s thinking although it did surprise him as the Huskies sit in as strong a position as any team in his recruitment. Having former high school teammates at Washington now could also be a big consideration.

2. OREGON

Oregon’s coaching staff under Mario Cristobal has proven it can go anywhere to get any player and the Ducks have absolutely dominated the last couple recruiting cycles in the Pac-12. Franklin said at a recent 7-on-7 tournament that Oregon is one of the two teams along with Washington that have been the most consistent in recruiting him and that’s definitely a big deal because when the Ducks set their sights on a top prospect they rarely lose out. Franklin could also see a big opportunity in Eugene to play with some talented quarterbacks on a winning program and be a big-time outside target in their offensive system under new coordinator Joe Moorhead.

3. ARIZONA STATE

When reviewing the top programs with sources close to Franklin, Arizona State kept popping up as a program that he likes a lot. The Sun Devils have developed receivers in recent years - N’Keal Harry and Brandon Aiyuk come to mind - and the four-star receiver would have at least one season to play with Jayden Daniels if he only stays in Tempe for three seasons. The coaching staff at ASU could also be a major deal since Herm Edwards and his assistants have so many years of NFL experience behind them. The Sun Devils are definitely a legitimate contender early in his recruitment.

4. USC

There are some favorable factors for USC when it comes to recruiting Franklin and it starts with the consistent approach of position coach Keary Colbert, who has been talking to the four-star for a long time. Franklin has also noticed the success of USC quarterback Kedon Slovis last season – and JT Daniels is coming back from injury – and maybe most importantly, Franklin saw the USC receiver’s success last season. Michael Pittman had a huge year, Tyler Vaughns put up big numbers and Amon-Ra St. Brown had impressive stats as well. USC had one of the best receiving corps in the country and Franklin has noticed.

5. ALABAMA

Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs are probable first-round NFL Draft picks. DeVonta Smith is arguably the best returning receiver in college football. Jaylen Waddle could emerge as a superstar in the Crimson Tide offense. And Alabama signed five-star quarterback Bryce Young in the 2020 recruiting class as he could be the face of the Crimson Tide offense for years to come. Franklin is one of the best receivers in this class and Alabama develops NFL players left and right. If he takes an official visit to Tuscaloosa, then Alabama could be right in the thick of Franklin’s recruitment.

6. LSU