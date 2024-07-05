Advertisement

1. Dakorien Moore - Oregon

FULL STORY: Moore to Oregon The top-rated receiver had been committed to LSU but after backing off that pledge it looked like he was going to be a lock for Texas. When the five-star from Duncanville, Texas, announced he was committing again on July 4 it still looked like the Longhorns were strongest. But after visiting Oregon in late June, Moore and his mother loved the staff and the Ducks started to emerge as a real player. In the days leading up to his announcement, Oregon emerged as the team to beat. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH OREGON FANS AT DUCKSPORTSAUTHORITY.COM *****

2. Hylton Stubbs - Miami

FULL STORY: Stubbs to Miami Arguably the top safety in the 2025 class, Stubbs was outstanding at the Rivals Five-Star and even though it was just over a week ago, the Jacksonville (Fla.) Mandarin standout was committed to USC at the time. Just after that event, Stubbs reopened his recruitment and it looked like Florida was the team to beat but after a late visit to Miami, the Hurricanes swiped him away. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH MIAMI FANS AT CANESCOUNTY.COM *****

3. Jayvan Boggs - Missouri

FULL STORY: Boggs to Mizzou One of the most productive receivers in the Southeast, Boggs made an early commitment to Ohio State but after he wanted to take visits, the two sides decided to part ways and the Cocoa, Fla., had a full slate of visits through June. It really came down to UCF – 45 minutes down the road – or Missouri, which is one of the fastest up-and-coming programs in the country, and Boggs chose the Tigers. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH MISSOURI FANS AT POWERMIZZOU.COM *****

4. Samari Reed - Ole Miss

FULL STORY: Reed to Ole Miss Reed is a four-star receiver and the Coconut Creek (Fla.) Monarch standout is No. 149 nationally. Still, there is not enough national conversation around Reed, who had 56 catches for 1,311 yards and 15 touchdowns last season and split a lot of stats with 2026 four-star Jabari Brady. Reed is a playmaker, he has great hands and he has length and athleticism. He should be a gem in Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin’s offense. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH OLE MISS FANS AT REBELGROVE.COM *****

5. Zion Williams - LSU

FULL STORY: Williams to LSU LSU beat TCU, Texas and Texas A&M for the four-star defensive tackle from Lufkin, Texas, who’s 6-foot-5 and 330 pounds. Williams is a powerhouse up the middle and surprisingly fast off the ball whether he’s lined up right over the center or in a gap. Can he just overpower SEC offensive linemen? Possibly. But his speed should be a big weapon when he gets to Baton Rouge as long as he stays in shape. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH LSU FANS AT DEATHVALLEYINSIDER.COM *****

6. Peyton Joseph - Florida State

Peyton Joseph (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

FULL STORY: Joseph to FSU This recruitment came down to Florida State and Memphis and while that’s an odd pairing, the Tigers were a real contender since they made Joseph such a priority and landed a commitment from his four-star QB teammate Antwann Hill at Warner Robins (Ga.) Houston County. But Joseph, who was committed to Florida earlier in his recruitment, was high on Florida State for a long time and the Seminoles won out. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH FSU FANS AT THEOSCEOLA.COM *****

7. Hollis Davidson - Auburn

FULL STORY: Davidson to Auburn The four-star tight end from Peachtree City (Ga.) McIntosh couldn’t quit Auburn. After backing off a three-month commitment to the Tigers in May, Davidson took the next eight weeks or so to review his recruitment only to come back to Auburn. It’s a big win for the Tigers and another weapon for coach Hugh Freeze to use in his offense. Davidson has a big catch radius, a ton of length and he makes the athletic, tough catches. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH AUBURN FANS AT AUBURNSPORTS.COM *****

8. Jershaun Newton - Illinois

FULL STORY: Newton to Illinois His brother, Jer’Zhan, was a second-round NFL Draft pick and might have gone in the first round as a defensive lineman if not for foot injury concerns leading into the draft. That alone should excite Illinois fans about getting another Newton onboard but his versatility stands out most. The Illini need help at numerous spots and the Clearwater (Ill.) Central Catholic standout could play all over. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH ILLINOIS FANS AT ORANGEANDBLUENEWS.COM *****

9. Dramodd Odoms - SMU

FULL STORY: Odoms to SMU SMU is recruiting really well with six four-stars so far in the 2025 class and more could be on the way but Odoms is another big pickup for the Mustangs. The four-star offensive tackle from Houston (Texas) Lamar admittedly didn’t put much focus into the recruiting process early on but that didn’t take away from his talent as a big body who can move and use power and speed to his advantage. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH SMU FANS AT THEHILLTOPICS.COM *****

10. Lavar Arrington Jr. - Penn State

FULL STORY: Arrington to Penn State There are legacies and then there is a LEGACY. Arrington is the son of one of Penn State’s all-time greats and the No. 2 pick in the 2000 NFL Draft. While the West Covina (Calif.) Charter Oak high three-star standout is more of an edge rusher than his father, who manned the middle as a high-end linebacker, Arrington has size and length off the edge, and has elite athleticism. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH PENN STATE FANS AT HAPPYVALLEYINSIDER.COM *****

THE OTHER COMMITMENTS