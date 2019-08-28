The Rivals100 is coveted real estate for top prospects. Today in our continuing daily coverage of recruiting, we look at the top 10 players outside the Rivals100 and what we’re watching for this season as they try to climb into the top 100. MORE: Five-stars with something to prove this fall





“One of the best pure athletes in the 2020 class, Wideman shines in basketball in addition to football. The Florida State commit has Rivals100 tools. That has never been doubt, and he’ll slide into the range if he proves he’s honed his athleticism to develop as a football player this fall.” - Southeast analyst Rob Cassidy

"Baron helped his stock quite a bit this offseason on the camp circuit and nearly cracked the Rivals100 after the spring. After transferring schools, Baron won't face quite as many top-notch programs this fall as he did during the first part of his career, but that means he should be even more impressive on a week-to-week basis. If he can show consistency and dominate weaker competition while staying healthy he will have a good chance at making the move up." - Southeast analyst Woody Wommack

“An early commitment to Wisconsin, Wedig stayed close to home and did not participate in many off-season events. That makes senior season a big evaluation point for us, and could see the four-star rise back into the Rivals100. While we have seen most in that Rivals100 since last season, Wedig's most recent evaluation is now nine months old. We will be looking to see how his growth and development matches our expectations when the first film comes out this fall.” - Midwest analyst Josh Helmholdt

“Jackson is one who was once a five-star, so we think very highly of the defensive tackle in Mississippi. He still is an elite talent, he plays a premium position, and if he plays consistently at a high level, there is a chance he moves back into the Rivals100. Consistency will be something we are really looking for with Jackson.” - Southeast analyst Chad Simmons

“Williams is a very productive running back in Alabama. He is strong, he runs with great balance, he is likely to put up big numbers and he will be one we watch closely in the coming months to see where his speed is this season.” - Simmons

“Manuel’s battle is with consistency. His tools have never been in question. But after the former five-star prospect missed a healthy chunk of the spring doubts began to creep in. If the talented wideout has a consistent and impressive year, he’ll have no problem returning to the Rivals100. Manuel remains committed to Florida and could be a difference-maker for the Gators.” - Cassidy

“Miller slid a little bit outside the Rivals100 in the latest rankings release, but any concern should be tempered because the Ohio State commit has been dealing with some shoulder issues through the summer. He is still an excellent quarterback but he didn’t perform all that well at the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge because of that minor injury plaguing him. This past weekend, Miller went over 8,000 career passing yards so we know he’s a talented kid who should have a big senior year.” - National analyst Adam Gorney

“Mullings plays both ways in high school but is going to be a linebacker at Michigan. Just outside the Rivals100 right now, we’re looking for a higher level of physicality from Mullings as a senior. He has the speed to make plays all over the field and does a great job seeing the play develop but we’d like to see him be a bigger hitter this season.” - Mid-Atlantic analyst Adam Friedman

“Doty is a talented quarterback with a versatile skill set and he will look to cap off his career with a state championship this fall. Doty continues to get better as a passer as his career moves along and he also has the ability to extend plays with his legs. If he has another big year this fall, it will be tough to keep him out of the top 100." - Wommack