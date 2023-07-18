On the second-team, defensive back Evan Williams and kicker Camden Lewis made it for the Ducks, while quarterback Bo Nix, wide receiver Troy Franklin, tight end Terrance Ferguson, offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson, Josh Conerly and Ajani Cornelius, defensive lineman Jordan Burch, linebacker Jeffrey Bassa and defensive backs Trikweze Bridges and Nikko Reed were honorable mentions.

Running back Bucky Irving and defensive lineman Brandon Dorlus represent Oregon on the preseason All-Pac-12 first-team, as the conference released the media voting Tuesday.

Irving, of course, led the Ducks with 1,058 rushing yards plus 299 receiving yards and 8 total touchdowns last season after transferring in from Minnesota.

Dorlus had 39 tackles and 2.5 sacks last season.

The depth at the top for Pac-12 QBs and WRs left Nix and Franklin as overqualified honorable mentions.

Nix is one of the top returning quarterbacks in the country as a fifth-year senior after passing for 3,593 yards, 29 touchdowns and 7 interceptions along with 510 yards and 14 touchdowns rushing.

And Franklin is coming off a breakout season in which he tallied 61 receptions for 891 yards and 9 touchdowns.

Nix, Bassa and Ducks coach Dan Lanning will represent the program at Pac-12 Media Day in Las Vegas on Friday.