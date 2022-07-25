Recapping Oregon's results on final day of World Athletics Championships

On the final day of the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Eugene on Sunday, former six-time national champion with the Ducks, Raevyn Rogers, finished sixth in the women’s 800-meter final, while American 20-year-old Athing Mu got the gold medal eight-hundredths of a second ahead of Brit Keely Hodgkinson.

The pace was honest throughout, which kept the pack close together during the race until everyone gave it their all on the final stretch when Rogers didn’t have the gas that the top pack had.

Less than 2 seconds separated sixth-place Rogers and top-finisher Mu.

The overall highlight of the day was Tobi Asuman of Nigeria breaking the world record in the women’s 100-meter hurdles final at 12.12 seconds -- though it cannot officially be counted as a world-record because it was a wind-aided (2.5m/s) race.

World No. 1 Kendra Harrison of the U.S. finished second, but after an official review she was disqualified from the final due to illegally knocking down hurdles.

Current Duck Shana Grebo of France ran the second leg in the 4x400-meter relay final and helped her squad get fifth place in 3:25.81.

The United States team that included world-record-breaker Sydney McLaughlin got the gold medal in 3:17.79.

Team U.S.A. took the women’s and men’s 4x400-meter relay for the second straight championships, finalizing their total medal count at 33 — more than tripling the count of second place Ethiopia (10).