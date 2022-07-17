Recapping the Ducks on Day 2 of the World Athletics Championships in Eugene

The second day of competition at the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Eugene brought some history Saturday in the last final of the day, the men’s 100-meter dash.

An American sweep of the podium with pre-race favorite Fred Kerley taking gold, Marvin Bracy-Williams grabbing silver and Trayvon Bromell getting bronze marked the first American sweep of the 100-meters at the event since 1991.

“It's a wonderful blessing to get a clean sweep. I feel we can dominate again at (next year's) World Championships. We all put the work in, come back home and return again next year,” Kerley said.

For the Oregon alumni, meanwhile, the day began with former football and track star Devon Allen. The world No. 2 in the 110-meter hurdles cruised through the preliminary heat, qualifying with a coasting time of 13.47 seconds.

Allen qualified for the world championships three weeks prior at Hayward Field in the U.S. Championships but not before getting tragic news that his father, Louis Allen Jr. had died.

Pac-12 champion in the women's 100-meter dash and runner up at the NCAA championships Kemba Nelson advanced to the semifinals, which take place on Sunday at 5:33 p.m. PT.

She competes for Jamaica with the women that she idolized growing up in five-time Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah, three-time Olympic Champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and two-time world champion Shericka Jackson.

“I mean that was always my dream,” Nelson said. “It’s a really positive feeling for me going forward and getting that experience with such great women.”

Australian Jessica Hull, another former Duck, moved onto the finals in the women’s 1,500 meters by snagging third place in her heat with a time of 4:01.81.

“I was proud of how patient I was because it's easy to take the bait. I really didn't want to be the one to go. In my head, I kept saying composure, composure, composure,” Hull said.

Former Ducks Cooper Teare and Johnny Gregorek both competed in the 1,500-meter preliminary heats, but just Gregorek was able to advance to the semifinals on Sunday at 7:00 p.m. Josh Thompson was the only other American to advance to the semifinals.

Teare seemed to be fading back on lap 3 and there was speculation that he might be nursing an injury prior to the race. He then mentioned post-race that he suffered a stress reaction in his left tibia before competing in the U.S. championships. Teare finished the heat in 13th out of 14.

“I had some setbacks in training camp and haven’t really been as consistent as I wanted to,” Teare said.

The third day of competition is filled with former Ducks. Galen Rupp kicks off the day in the marathon at 6:15 a.m., and Canadian Jillian Weir looks to medal in the hammer throw finals.

Allen leads off the afternoon session in the 110-meter hurdles semifinals and also may conclude Sunday's competition if he advances to the finals. Nelson also looks to do the same in the women’s 100-meters semifinals, and if she makes it through to the finals, she’ll also race at 7:50 p.m on Sunday.