Recruiting Rumor Mill: Chatter from RCS Los Angeles

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. - The first stop of the Rivals Camp Series is in the books as Southern California was taken by storm on Sunday. There were also a lot of recruiting news and rumors out of the event. Here is the latest in the Recruiting Rumor Mill.

There is a Pac-12 feel to Anderson’s recruitment so far as Oregon, Washington State, Arizona and Utah stand out most but he’s getting serious interest from Alabama, Tennessee and others. The Long Beach (Calif.) Millikan standout is also a close friend of five-star QB Nico Iamaleava and playing together in college has been seriously discussed. Iamaleava has Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee and Oregon among others high on the list so it should be something to watch.

*****

Miami, Texas, TCU, USC, Michigan State, LSU and Florida State were some of the schools mentioned recently by Austin, who could drop a top list soon. Alabama and Oregon will get visits in the early part of March and then Georgia, Arizona and Penn State were some others that have been considered high on the list. The Long Beach (Calif.) Poly standout is still looking at a whole bunch of schools but USC is getting more involved, he’s a local kid and his uncle is former Trojan great Willie McGinest.

*****

The Orange, Calif., athlete committed to Utah in early February and he will be in Salt Lake City at the end of April. Another visit earlier that month is coming up to Tennessee State as Boykin could consider the HBCU route and that coaching staff is trying to flip him. Boykin is also a cousin of 2025 USC commit Arron White so that should be watched moving forward as well.

*****

The 2024 defensive lineman from Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei plans to visit Alabama this upcoming weekend for a big junior day and would also love to visit Oklahoma as he has a lot of interest in the Sooners. Breland recently visited Oregon and also wants to see Georgia and Clemson before making any decisions heading into his junior season.

*****

The five-star quarterback is focused on SEC programs Alabama, Georgia and Tennessee and all three remain seriously in the running with Oregon and Miami along with UCLA as well. There have been rumors that the Downey (Calif.) Warren standout is most focused on SEC programs but there was a sense of intrigue around the Hurricanes as well with coach Mario Cristobal and offensive coordinator Josh Gattis there now. The Ducks will also be a player.

*****

Washington holds the edge over USC, Texas A&M and others in his recruitment as the Orange (Calif.) La Modena high three-star offensive tackle likes the new staff there and how much attention they’re paying to his recruitment. Visits are coming up and no decisions have been made yet but as things stand now the Huskies look to be in the strongest shape.

*****

The mix of academics and athletics at Stanford might be too much for the four-star tight end to pass up as Lyons has the Cardinal in his top six but it’s not a done deal as visits to Alabama and Ohio State should be coming up and other factors are under consideration. The Folsom, Calif., prospect still has a firm top six, loved the weather in Southern California and the offense under Lincoln Riley so USC remains a player but watch Stanford as a serious contender here.

*****

Arizona and Cal are the front-runners for the three-star defensive end from Visalia (Calif.) Central Valley Christian especially since he has such good relationships with those coaching staff. The Golden Bears could hold the edge for Moore’s recruitment since he knows the staff there and it’s closer to home but both Pac-12 programs remain in the running.

*****

Both of Mosley’s parents went to Notre Dame and that will be a significant draw in his recruitment especially because the Irish are also recruiting him hard and he’s familiar with the place but two SEC programs are also piquing his interest. Alabama and Georgia stand out a lot to the Rancho Santa Margarita (Calif.) Santa Margarita Catholic standout so while the Irish are definitely going to be high on his list others are making a run, too.

*****

Arizona is a program to watch for the new Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco three-star offensive lineman who transferred there from Apple Valley, Calif., and could see his recruitment take off even more in the coming months. Pulido is even so interested in the Wildcats that he traded some messages with new Arizona QB commit Brayden Dorman. But watch out for Louisville because he’s visiting there this weekend with QB pledge and new high school teammate Pierce Clarkson.

*****

Top 2023 quarterbacks are coming off the board and while Rashada wants to commit in May or June there is still a long list for him with Tennessee, Oregon, Ole Miss and Miami talking with him the most. Washington remains in the mix and Ohio State is also poking around and staying involved. In the coming weeks, the four-star quarterback from Pittsburg, Calif., would like to visit Stanford, BYU, Cal, Tennessee and Ohio State as his recruitment comes into even more focus.

*****

Georgia remains the biggest threat to flip the high four-star Notre Dame cornerback commit and a visit to Athens is probable in the coming weeks. Rhett loves new coach Marcus Freeman and everything Notre Dame has to offer but he’s only going to go through the recruiting process one time and wants to make sure he’s locked in with his choice. Alabama, USC and others are pushing but Georgia is making the biggest run at him right now.

*****

If there’s a comp to Cyrus Moss in the 2024 recruiting class it’s Rushing, who is already the same size as the 2022 four-star who signed with Miami. The Hurricanes are also going to be seriously involved with the Tucson (Ariz.) Salpointe since he’s interested in that team and the coaching staff and his dad has family in the state of Florida. Oregon, Arizona, Arizona State, Miami, UCLA and Utah stand out at this point.

*****

Notre Dame has been a school pegged to the 2024 standout quarterback for some time and another visit is coming up to South Bend. Sayin likes the Irish a lot and is excited about the expanded role Tommy Rees will have within the program especially on the offensive side of the ball. Georgia continues to intrigue him, Sayin still likes Texas a lot and the Carlsbad, Calif., recruit wants to visit Florida especially with the new coaching staff in place there.

*****