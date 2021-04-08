DuckSportsAuthority - Recruiting Rumor Mill: Three visits planned for CJ Williams

National Recruiting Director Adam Gorney is back with his weekly Recruiting Rumor Mill, the last installment before the Rivals Camp Series kicks into high gear in Dallas this weekend where there will be plenty of rumors and chatter throughout the weekend.

USC is considered the front-runner for the four-star running back from Las Vegas (Nev.) Desert Pines and then Oklahoma and Alabama are two other standouts but that leads to an interesting situation. Both the Sooners and the Crimson Tide have commits and many other top targets at running back so the Trojans look to be in strong shape here since USC has always been one of Barnes’ top schools.

Official visits are planned to Alabama, Florida and Georgia for the four-star offensive tackle from Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy and others could happen as well. But right now this feels like a battle between the Gators and the Bulldogs as both have made Booker a big priority in their recruiting classes. Don’t count out Alabama, though, because if the visit goes well it’s clear the Crimson Tide have developed offensive linemen as good or better than any team in the country.

Miami, Florida State, Michigan, Penn State and Notre Dame have been the programs in most regular contact with Brown but the expectation is this recruitment gets busier before it gets quieter. A recent offer from Florida is definitely a big deal and trips could be coming for Michigan and Notre Dame in June and he’s expected at the FSU spring game this weekend.

The first weekend in June, Clemons will be at Auburn and he’s highly interested in playing in coach Bryan Harsin’s offense but there will be plenty of competition before the four-star receiver decides. Other trips to Penn State, Michigan and USC will happen and the rumor is the Trojans have a very good shot at landing him. A new offer from Alabama could change everything, though, especially if the Crimson Tide make him a top priority. Oregon and others are there as well.

A recent offer from Florida State could be a “game-changer” for the Donalsonville (Ga.) Seminole County standout who lives only about an hour from Tallahassee. The Seminoles definitely have his attention now but Alabama is still very high on Cull’s list as he wants to take visits this summer.

When official visits are possible, the four-star offensive lineman said Ohio State, Alabama and Virginia Tech will get visits and then two others are probable but Givens isn’t sure where yet. There has been a lot of chatter that the Hokies are seriously emerging in his recruitment and it would make sense especially since he’s an in-state prospect.

Hayden will take an official visit to Illinois the first weekend of June but this still feels like a battle between Notre Dame and Ohio State. The word is that the four-star running back from Memphis (Tenn.) Christian Brothers will visit Notre Dame June 11-13 and then Ohio State on June 18-20 and could have a commitment ready shortly after those trips. He recently came back from unofficial visits to both schools. Illinois has a shot but this looks like either the Irish or the Buckeyes right now.

A former Washington commit, Jones loves that Pete Kwiatkowski is now on the Texas coaching staff so a recent offer from the Longhorns is definitely a big deal and could help massively moving forward in Jones’ recruitment. A two-way athlete at tight end or defensive end, Jones also loves Miami’s tradition at tight end so a new offer from the Hurricanes could be major as well. But watch out for Oregon here since he decommitted after getting that offer and a visit to Eugene is already planned.

After a recent decommitment from USC, the three-star offensive lineman who transferred from Moreno Valley (Calif.) Rancho Verde to Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy has seen some schools jump out in his recruitment. Cal, Colorado and Oregon State have made the biggest impression so far.

Texas A&M will get the first crack at official visits for Perkins, and many believe the Aggies will be very tough to beat in his recruitment, but the four-star linebacker from Cypress (Texas) Cypress Park has visits to USC, Oregon and Florida also planned and said his final visit is still being figured out.

Five programs are especially standing out for the Montgomery (Ala.) Park Crossing four-star defensive tackle but none in-state. Ohio State, Florida, Michigan, Texas and Oregon are the top teams and the next step will be to start booking official visits.

Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State, Oregon, Auburn, Missouri and Georgia are the top seven for Pride but the chatter is that the Buckeyes and Clemson could be the top two in his recruitment with Missouri still sticking in there especially since it’s the in-state program. A weekend visit for Clemson’s spring game could have cleared things up for him but those two others are definitely still in the hunt.

A top four for the four-star defensive end from Phoenix (Ariz.) Brophy Prep has emerged with Kentucky, Oregon, Texas and USC as the favorites but the Longhorns could hold the edge here. A visit to Austin is expected soon and it would not be shocking if Texas lands a commitment after that visit. The other three are by no means out but the Longhorns look strong here.

The chatter in Taylor’s recruitment is that Oklahoma looks best and the Sooners could be tough to beat with Alabama in second place followed by Notre Dame. Oklahoma has been strong for a long time and a visit to Norman solidified that and then turning down Alabama is always tough. A loaded offensive class in 2021 and the start to 2022 could have the Irish third.