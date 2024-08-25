PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1KQlNYRUwxUE5WJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUpCU1hFTDFQTlYnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Recruiting Update: Catching up with Dierre Hill

Scott Reed • DuckSportsAuthority
Publisher
Dierre Hill, a dynamic junior running back, rushed for 1,788 yards and 25 touchdowns in 2023, averaging 13.6 yards per carry. He also contributed 163 receiving yards and a touchdown pass, while excelling on defense with 32 tackles, 3 interceptions (1 returned for a touchdown), and 2 kick return touchdowns.

Hill, a prized recruit for Oregon's 2025 class, is known for his explosive speed, exceptional run instincts, and elite change of direction. His fluid running style and ability to set up defenders with anticipation have drawn comparisons to Oregon legend Kenjon Barner. Hill’s versatility as a runner and receiver, combined with his 3D spatial awareness and balance, make him a significant addition to the Ducks' offense. As his frame develops, Hill is expected to enhance his contact balance, further solidifying his impact. Despite staff turnover, Hill remained a top priority for Oregon, marking a major recruiting victory for the program.


Rivals’ Sean Williams caught up with Hill this weekend for an interview with the Oregon commit.

Hill, the No. 13 ruinning back and No. 194 player in the nation, expressed his strong connection to the Ducks' program and head coach Dan Lanning in the interview. "Oregon has just been great to me," Hill said. "The biggest thing for me was definitely Coach Lanning. Coach Lanning just showed me how loyal he was to his community and the guys he's brought in. The culture he's built there is just so strong."

Hill, who has visited Oregon three times, praised Lanning’s genuine personality and leadership, noting, "I see a lot of myself in him and him as a leader. I just see him as a great person to lean on, and just having him as a head coach is just amazing."

When discussing his future role at Oregon, Hill compared his skill set to current Ducks running back Bucky Irving, stating, "I see a lot of things that he does as a running back I can do as well. They utilize his skill to the max, not just running the ball, so catching and receiving the ball. And I feel like I had that a lot down in my game as well with a lot more speed."

Hill is also excited about the spread offense employed by Oregon. "What I love about the offense the most is that they're very spread out. Obviously, they get the ball to their guys outside, too, and inside. Coach Lanning and Coach Stein, they know what they're doing over there," he said.

Reflecting on Oregon's broader appeal, Hill emphasized the significance of the program’s culture. "Oregon has all of the gear, and it's very unique, it really is. But it's honestly bigger than that to me... their jerseys give off love on how good of a program they really are."

Hill, who has been working on improving his patience and physicality during the offseason, also shared his goal of reaching 190-195 pounds. "Right now, I'm currently at 188, 189," he said. "I'm just going to sit at that weight right now and just keep working."

Looking ahead, Hill expressed excitement about the talented group of players joining him in Oregon's 2025 class. "There's some very big talented guys that's gonna be going to Oregon with me as well, which is huge and amazing. I'm glad these guys are gonna be committed with me."

Hill, who models his game after NFL star Christian McCaffrey, also had a message for Oregon fans: "Go Ducks and I'm home. I'm going to stay home forever."



