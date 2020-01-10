News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-10 07:18:50 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Richardson helps No. 9 Oregon outlast No. 24 Arizona in OT

Staff
AP

EUGENE, Ore. -- Will Richardson decided it was his time to take over, and it couldn't have worked out better for Oregon.Richardson scored seven of the Ducks' eight points in overtime to finish with...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}