Richardson helps No. 9 Oregon outlast No. 24 Arizona in OT
EUGENE, Ore. -- Will Richardson decided it was his time to take over, and it couldn't have worked out better for Oregon.Richardson scored seven of the Ducks' eight points in overtime to finish with...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news