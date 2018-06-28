ATLANTA -- Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell and National Recruiting Analyst Adam Gorney don’t always see eye to eye. In this edition of Rival Views, the two debate which defensive back could push for five star status at the Rivals100 Five Star Challenge presented by adidas .

Ringo is a 2020, so I might be cheating a bit here by choosing a kid in a class with less five stars, but he has serious potential at defensive back. He’s long, athletic, has excellent instincts and very good speed. He’s listed as an athlete and he can play wide receiver, but his best position is defensive back and he has those ball skills of an offensive player. At No. 27 overall in the 2020 class he’s right in range to make a big move with a huge performance this week.

Gant is a long, athletic, physical safety who I liked a lot this offseason and if he has a huge performance at the Five-Star Challenge, he could keep moving up the rankings.

I didn’t see a tougher safety at the adidas National Championships as he did a great job jamming players at the line when he was playing press coverage and he is excellent at roaming the secondary, closing on plays and then using his length and athleticism to break up passes.

Gant decommitted from Alabama and that’s a little confusing - what else could he possibly be looking for in a program? - but I wouldn’t be surprised if Gant is excellent during the Five-Star Challenge and he enters the five-star discussion. I absolutely love Tulsa (Okla.) Booker T. Washington’s Daxton Hill at No. 1 at that position, but no one ever said we couldn’t have two five-star safeties in the class.