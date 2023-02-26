Oregon was put in a nearly identical position to the one they faced less than a week ago.

Last week, Jermaine Couisnard was given the task of hitting the game-tying 3 at the buzzer and came up short.

On Saturday night, Rivaldo Soares got the nod.

All tied up in a game filled with lead changes, Soares made a move to his right, and pulled up from mid-range. As the clock neared double zero, he broke the hearts of every fan in Gil Coliseum with a single jump shot.

Overtime seemed destined, but the tough basket over the outstretched arm of Michael Rataj sealed the 69-67 victory for Oregon and perfectly capped off one of the most exciting games of the season.

Despite the disappointing seasons for both Oregon universities, there are still a few games left to get things figured out before the craziness of March begins.

Both schools have shown success in recent years at the conference tournament and will likely need another underdog style run to make it to the NCAA tournament.

Despite the unideal seasons, the two teams came out playing like they had no prior knowledge of their current seeding in the Pac-12 standings.

Intense defense and efficient shooting made for a game with a handful of lead changes and ties before the first substitutions could even be made.

Oregon (16-13, 10-8 Pac-12) looked to improve on its turnover problem that killed off any chance of escaping Washington with a win. The improvement was evident with Will Richardson leading the way early, assisting and keeping the team's overall turnover total to 1 at the half.

The Ducks also worked on the other areas that have affected them most this year, such as shooting from deep and at the line. The team finished shooting over 86% from the stripe while also converting 10 of 21 from 3.

Oregon State (10-19, 4-14) didn’t fade away, however. In a similar fashion as the Ducks, the Beavers figured out how to score on the other end by getting to the line consistently and staying efficient with their shot.

That efficiency wasn’t completely infinite, and a near 4-minute-long scoring drought caused by bad shot selection and fierce Oregon defense closed the first half for Oregon State, helping the Ducks form a 6-point lead.

The Corvallis faithful sparked the energy in the final half and gave Oregon State a much-needed boost to avoid falling much further.

The Ducks managed to get their lead up to 10, but a plethora of Beaver triples followed. Dexter Akanno drilled 3 of Oregon States' 8 and led all players with 17 points.

N’Faly Dante took over during the final stretch, improving on his already impressive first meeting against the Beavers. He collected a career-high 18 rebounds along with a team-high 16 points for his 6th double-double of the year.

The Beavers managed to again crawl back into the game, though, but this time it wasn’t just temporarily. Through stingy defense and an unwavering pursuit to the line, Oregon State scrambled back on top.

Now trailing 65-60 with a couple of minutes left to play, Oregon was starting to get the sense of deja vu. The game was coming down to the line and the ball was in possession.

The Ducks had plenty of options to turn to, but out of all the hot hands, it was Soares who came through in the end.

In a span of 44 seconds, he connected on both the game-tying 3 and the game-winning mid-range jump shot at the buzzer.

The clutch shot snaps a 3-game losing skid and sends the Ducks back to Eugene for two final home games to close the regular season. Oregon currently holds the 5th seed in the conference with the Pac-12 tournament less than two weeks away.