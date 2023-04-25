Lightfoot says that his recruitment remains wide open but Ohio State, Georgia, Michigan and Alabama are among the programs beginning to separate from the pack. The four-star visited both Louisville and Cincinnati on his way to the Rivals Camp Series and toured Miami, Georgia and Florida earlier in April.

Galloway remains locked in with his LSU pledge, especially after watching the Tigers' spring game on television, but that isn't stopping programs from trying to get involved down the stretch of his recruitment. Florida, Miami and Michigan are the programs putting up the most valiant efforts, but Galloway plans on taking just the one official visit to Baton Rouge as of now.

Scott plans to trim his announced top 12 – Oregon, USC, Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State, Florida State, Louisville, Tennessee, Kentucky, Pitt, Oklahoma and Notre Dame – down to five at the beginning of June. The four-star prospect said he only plans to officially visit those final five programs, which makes his scheduled official visit to Ohio State a clear indication that the Buckeyes are on track to make the cut.

Kansas is the latest program to offer Hill, who hasn't been able to take many visits yet due to a loaded schedule. The four-star prospect has started building a relationship with the Missouri staff and is also hoping to see Arkansas in person this summer.

Madison has been busy throughout the spring, taking recent visits to West Virginia, Illinois and Miami. Watch out for Louisville in Madison's recruitment as he has developed a good rapport with Cardinals offensive line coach Richard Owens, who is expected to stop by his school and evaluate him further later this spring.



Thompson attended Michigan State's spring game in mid-April and said both him and his family had a "great time." He has also visited Alabama, Auburn and Ole Miss recently, with both the Tigers and Rebels pushing for summer officials. For now, Thompson has an official locked in with Michigan State the first weekend of June and will continue to contemplate his SEC options.

NC State and Vanderbilt are out in front for Evans and he expects to officially visit both programs in June. The versatile three-star prospect is also considering taking visits to Michigan and Louisville this summer.

Glover recently picked up an offer from Virginia and will visit the Cavaliers this weekend. Northwestern has also recently jumped into the mix and the three-star prospect hopes to visit Evanston soon. Glover already has visits to Boston College, Indiana and Houston under his belt this offseason and a return trip to BC has already been scheduled for June.

Hicks is coming off of a recent visit to Northwestern and will return to Evanston in June for an official visit. He is also scheduled to officially visit Eastern Michigan on June 14. Keep an eye on Cincinnati as an offer from the Bearcats could change the dynamic of Hicks' recruitment as the three-star prospect has been in regular contact with cornerbacks Kerry Coombs.

Ohio State, Michigan, Florida, Notre Dame, Kentucky and West Virginia are among the programs standing out early for Hill. The three-star prospect recently attended the Gators' spring game and loved the "crazy" atmosphere at The Swamp. Hill plans on visiting Oregon in June and also hopes to see Michigan State in person soon.

Ward swung by Cincinnati while he was in town for the Rivals Camp Series, and the staff made an impression as they put on his film and showed him things that he hadn’t seen before. The Bearcats along with Louisville are the two programs recruiting Ward the hardest as he gears up for a busy summer of visits that will also see him swing by Alabama and LSU with the latter being his dream school.

Stephens visited Boston College, Purdue and Louisville over the last two weeks and came away impressed with all three programs. The three-star prospect is still figuring out his official visit schedule but the Eagles, Boilermakers and Duke are early candidates to receive trips.

Lanier visited Notre Dame and Michigan State this spring and was impressed with both programs. Ole Miss recently extended an offer and the three-star prospect is intrigued by the program's culture and coaching staff. Lanier hopes to visit Clemson and Ohio State this summer.

Lindsey is fresh off a visit to Miami (Ohio) where he has built a long relationship with the staff. Western Kentucky has also made an impact on his recruitment as Lindsey loves the environment in and around campus. Central Michigan has reached out about coming up in the summer, while Ivy League programs such as Columbia and Dartmouth have shown interest as well.

Alabama, Ohio State, Penn State and Notre Dame have all contacted Kattus this offseason, and the Irish appear to be closing in on extending an offer. A visit to Arkansas earlier this offseason stood out in a major way due to the Razorback staff's welcoming nature. Family connections at both Michigan and Kentucky have those two programs standing out early to Kattus, and recent visits and offers have cemented interest.

Oliphant has visited Missouri, Tennessee and Kansas recently and is gearing up to check out Nebraska soon. Oliphant is looking forward to getting back to Boston College since the Eagles’ recent offer and also hopes to visit LSU, Tennessee, Oregon and UCLA this summer.

