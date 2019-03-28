CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team

Beason has consistently maintained he views himself as a Pac-12 wide receiver, and it's difficult to argue with that rationale. He's an exceptional pass-catcher who reels in everything thrown in his direction. Oregon State, Colorado and Arizona are the main contenders, but his cousin Marquez Beason recently signed with the Illini, who is also making a push. Still, the feeling here is that he's destined for the West Coast. The pick: Oregon State

The offensive line MVP of Sunday's contest is currently a sophomore -- and also a Longhorns legacy. Brockermeyer's recruitment has taken off in recent months with Texas, Iowa, Michigan, LSU and just about every notable Power Five school extending offers. Brockermeyer has made trips to Texas, Iowa and Michigan and gave rave reviews of his trips to Ann Arbor and his familiarity with Austin. It's hard not to see Brockermeyer keeping the tradition going, though. The pick: Texas

Burns has seen his recruitment take shape recently as Power Five schools are entering the fray and working hard to get the talented outside linebacker on campus. He visited Baylor right before the Rivals 3 Stripe Camp. He has also been to Florida for a visit, but left without an offer. Texas A&M is keeping tabs on him. Arizona and Oklahoma State are also in line for official visits, but things are certainly trending positively for the Bears. The pick: Baylor

Dorbah dropped a top five before the Rivals 3 Stripe Camp that was comprised of Texas, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, LSU and Arkansas. He is keeping his options open, though, as he considers USC and Clemson, which have yet to offer. He's visited Texas, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State. He's teammates with Arkansas coach Chad Morris' son, Chandler Morris, and his first trip to LSU is on deck for the Tigers' spring game on April 6. Things remains wide open and this will boil down to which coaching staff can put Dorbah in the best spot to succeed. The pick: Texas

Johnson has maintained a top three of LSU, Texas A&M and Arkansas since Christmas, and thus far not much has changed on that front. He made it a point to mention that he intends on playing in the SEC. Each school has made the Rivals250 corner a priority, but the Tigers have a bit of a selling point that neither Arkansas nor A&M can claim -- Johnson is originally from New Orleans. In the end, it seems he will return home. The pick: LSU

The day after taking part in the Rivals 3 Stripe Camp, Hester dropped his first top 10 of the recruiting process. Casual observers may have been surprised not to see either of the home-state schools on there, but Hester and Oklahoma have not been a thing for some time and Oklahoma State never offered. In talking with Hester recently the one school he definitely perks up about is Texas. The Longhorns made a strong impression on him during a February visit, and while he would love to go to school with close friends Myles Slusher and Sevion Morrison, in the end package deals rarely work out in recruiting. The pick: Texas

Kimber has visited local contenders Texas, TCU and Texas A&M, and on the horizon are visits across the Southeast to Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Clemson, Auburn and Florida for the Gators' spring game. It's fair to say that Kimber's recruitment remains wide open. The Longhorns are pushing the hardest for the cornerback, but the new SEC offers have grabbed his attention. When it comes to relationships, however, Jason Washington gives Texas a slight edge. The pick: Texas

Our quarterback MVP is looking for a fit on the field and in the classroom, and Vanderbilt, Boston College and Princeton have all caught his eye. Seals is set to return to Nashville for a fourth time and playing in the SEC is certainly an intriguing possibility for the talented passer. However, he said he was anxious to see the Northeast schools as well. The pick: Vanderbilt

Smith turned heads at wide receiver before aggravating a lower-body injury during Sunday's camp. Before that, he was raving about the way that Stanford was recruiting him. As a Texas athlete and Florida legacy, there are a number of other schools to link Smith to. However, for a smart student-athlete with a visit to Palo Alto on deck, the Cardinal might ultimately be the landing spot for the Rivals100 talent. The pick: Stanford

Snow is keeping his recruitment close to the vest. He has privately scheduled four official visits with a few SEC schools in the mix for the fifth and final trip. He has been to Michigan State and Notre Dame for games in the past and showed up to Sunday's event wearing a Spartans shirt. Snow's father, Eric Snow, was a professional basketball player that played in East Lansing, which gives Michigan State a unique advantage here. The pick: Michigan State

