Justin Flowe

RELATED: Prospects that earned their stripes at the Rivals 3 Stripe Camp in L.A. NORWALK, Calif. - Elite prospects from all over the West Coast flocked to Southern California on Sunday for the Rivals 3 Stripe Camp Series presented by adidas. College football teams from across the country recruit hotbeds like California and top rated prospects had plenty to say. Here are the five teams that were talked about most by the elite prospects at Sunday’s event.



GEORGIA

The Georgia Bulldogs are a powerhouse on the field and on the recruiting trail. Their influence extends all the way to the West Coast and many of the best players at the camp on Sunday had some good things to say about Kirby Smart's squad. Five-star linebacker Justin Flowe has a lot of SEC schools on his list but singled out Georgia as one school he really wants to take a closer look at. Five-star running back Kendall Milton feels like he is a great fit as a running back in Georgia's system and the Dawgs are definitely one of his top choices. Linebacker Noah Sewell is one of Georgia's most recent offers but the linebacker out of Utah is going to do all the research he can on the Dawgs. Maalik Murphy, a class of 2022 quarterback, has been picking up major offers almost every week but Georgia is one school he and his trainer have a strong relationship with and they are hoping to see that bond grow stronger.

LSU

Ed Orgeron and his staff have been very active early in the 2020 recruiting cycle and that effort is not lost on players on the West Coast. The Tigers already hold a commitment from five-star cornerback Elias Ricks, a California native, and there are a number of prospects that could go with him to Baton Rouge. Five-star running back Kendall Milton is very high on LSU and the Tigers are one of the three teams with the best odds to sign him. Four-star defensive back Jacobe Covington showed up to the camp on Sunday with LSU gloves and plans to take an official visit to Baton Rouge. Four-star linebacker Justin Houston listed LSU as one of the four teams doing the best job recruiting him and linebacker Noah Sewell really likes the coaches. The Tigers have some momentum in the region and they are in position to reel in some major prospects.

OHIO STATE

Ohio State was well represented at the camp on Sunday starting with commits Jack Miller and Gee Scott, both four-star prospects. They were working hard recruiting for the Buckeyes and it seems like their message is resonating with top-rated prospects. Five-star cornerback Kelee Ringo is a big fan of Ohio State and considers them one of his top choices. The system Ohio State runs is intriguing for five-star running back Kendall Milton and he is building a strong relationship with the coaching staff. Bijan Robinson, a four-star running back, is also very high on Ohio State. The Buckeyes are one of the most recent offers for 2022 quarterback Maalik Murphy, who is excited to get to know the coaching staff.

OKLAHOMA

The Sooners recruiting well in California is certainly nothing new, but it’s a trend that seems bound to continue. Oklahoma defensive back commit Darrion Green-Warren led the way for the program on Sunday and landed an invitation to the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge presented by adidas, but his day wasn’t the only good news for OU. A number of high-profile prospects mentioned the Sooners during pre-camp interviews. Oklahoma remains alive in the recruitment of five-star linebacker Justin Flowe and seems to be in the thick of things for Kourt Williams II, who plans to visit Norman this summer. Five-star defensive back Kelee Ringo is also likely to take a trip to campus this year. OU’s brand has never been stronger in the Golden State or the West Coast as a whole, which is saying something because the school has a long history of success in the area.

