The Rivals 3 Stripe Camp Series presented by adidas kicked off just after Signing Day and has already rolled through seven different cities. With the circuit on a brief break before resuming this weekend in Atlanta, we look back at the first half of the circuit and identify the best performances by position. Today we look at the quarterbacks. The respective prospects are listed in alphabetical order. MORE: Which program has had the best recruiting run since Signing Day?

Weston Eget Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

The only prospect on this list to appear at two different Rivals Camp stops, Eget wowed at the Los Angeles stop of the tour before following that up with another strong showing in San Francisco. An under-the-radar prospect who has been biding his time behind older quarterbacks on his high school team, there’s no doubt that Eget has the skills of an FBS-level quarterback. While we clearly value his skills, he’s still waiting his turn to impress college coaches at camps this spring and summer.

Chayil Garnett Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

A bit of a sleeper in terms of name recognition coming into the Orlando stop of the series, Garnett, a 2020 prospect, rose to the challenge and walked away with MVP honors. To date, Garnett only has an offer from Southern Miss, but after showing off his impressive arm at the camp combined with his ability to make plays with his legs on film, he should see his recruitment take off once coaches have a chance to see him throw in person in the coming months.

Grant Gunnell Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

One of the nation’s top quarterbacks, Gunnell is the only quarterback on the circuit to earn an invitation to the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge presented by adidas. With elite measurables and a strong arm, Gunnell’s showing at the Houston camp earned him the invitation. The one-time Texas A&M commit is back on the market and Ohio State, Oregon, Oklahoma State and several others are jockeying for his services.

Ryan Hilinski Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

The MVP of the Los Angeles stop of the series, Hilinski turned in one of the most impressive performances on the circuit thus far. The L.A. stop is always loaded with talent and for Hilinski to win the MVP award and the respect of his fellow campers and the event’s coaches shows just how well he performed. The South Carolina commit is going across the country for college and should also be making a move up in the next set of rankings.

Michael Johnson, Jr. Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

A veteran of the Rivals Camp Series since his middle school days, Johnson capped off his last regional camp performance with an excellent showing at the San Francisco stop of the tour as he captured MVP honors. The son of Oregon wide receivers coach and former college and NFL offensive coordinator Michael Johnson, Johnson, Jr. was as poised as ever and was praised by the event’s coaches for his consistent effort. Oregon and Miami appear to be going toe-to-toe for Johnson’s commitment.

Aaron McLaughlin Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Just a rising sophomore, McLaughlin made the trip from the Atlanta area down to Miami to compete and ended up walking away with MVP honors for his efforts. Already a veteran of the camp circuit, he showed good poise while competing in an unfamiliar environment with several older players. Auburn, Ole Miss, Michigan and USC are among some of the programs to extend early offers to McLaughlin.

Ken Seals Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Another underclassman who impressed among a crowd of talented older passers, 2020 prospect Seals rose to the top at the Dallas stop of the tour to win MVP honors. Seals was praised by the event’s coaches for performance, highlighted by his advanced footwork and fundamentals. Seals only has offers from UTEP and Montana State to date, but should see his recruitment continue to blossom as the spring moves along.

Paul Tyson Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Tyson earned his way onto the list with an MVP performance at the Mobile stop of the circuit. The recent Alabama commitment is the great grandson of former legendary Tide coach Bear Bryant, but make no mistake, he earned his offer from the Tide and the hardware he collected at the event. Tyson is known for his consistency and he showed it in Mobile.

D.J. Uiagalelei Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Recently named a five-star by Rivals.com, Uiagalelei made a major impression at the Los Angeles stop of the tour. The underclassman showed his skills side-by-side with some of the top quarterbacks in the 2019 and 2020 classes and proved that he more than belongs with the best prospects at his position and in the nation. A two-sport star who will have plenty of options in both football and baseball, Uiagalelei already has offers from USC, Alabama, Florida State and several others.

Jacob Zeno Nick Lucero/Rivals.com