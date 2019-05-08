News More News
Rivals Camp Series N.J.: Players predict where peers will land

Rob Cassidy, Adam Friedman and Josh Helmholdt
Rivals.com

Jalen Berger

SOMERSET, N.J. - It’s our job at Rivals.com to cut through all the noise and zero in on where the nation’s top players will end up playing their college football using the FutureCast tool. Sometimes when it comes to searching for information, the best intel comes from fellow elite prospects. At Sunday’s New Jersey stop of the Rivals 3 Stripe Camp presented by adidas, we surveyed several players about where five elite prospects will eventually land. Here are the results.

*****

The pick: West Virginia

Why: “I saw him in pictures from West Virginia. He looks nice in the uniform and I think he’d fit in good there.” - Three-star running back Myles Bailey

The pick: Ohio State

Why: “I think he's going to go to Ohio State. I was talking to him a little bit and he seems to talk about them a lot.” - Rivals250 Texas A&M commit Fadil Diggs

The pick: Syracuse

Why: “I think he fits that offense and it’s close to home.” - Three-star tight end Cam Large

The pick: Ohio State or Michigan

Why: “To me, it just seems like he fits those schools.” - Three-star athlete Muheem McCargo

The pick: Michigan

Why: “I’m going to have to say it’s the team up north. I’ve talked to him a little bit about it and I asked when he’s going to commit. He said he’s not sure. I want it to be Ohio State, but I’m not sure. I’m going to recruit him hard.” - 2021 Ohio State quarterback commit Kyle McCord

The pick: Syracuse

Why: “I think it’s close to home for him and he’ll play early there.” - Three-star UMass quarterback commit Brady Martin

The pick: Ohio State

Why: “I see him post a lot about them.” - 2021 running back Johnny Martin

The pick: Michigan

Why: “I’ve seen him at Michigan, so he might go there.” - 2022 linebacker Tyler Martin

The pick: Ohio State

Why: He’s high-level and I think he’s the kind of guy that can go there and play. He will produce there.” - Four-star linebacker Cody Simon

*****

The pick: Kentucky

Why: “I just think he’s leaning there. That’s just me guessing, but that’s how it seems.” - Three-star Penn State offensive line commit Nicholas Dawkins

The pick: Auburn

Why: “I feel like he is going to go to Auburn. I saw them in his top schools.” - Diggs

The pick: Vanderbilt

Why: “I know he’s really into academics and there is a pipeline from Peddie to Vandy.” - McCord

The pick: Penn State

Why: “I just see him fitting in there.” - Johnny Martin

The pick: West Virginia

Why: “Definitely West Virginia. Aaron Lewis is committed there and he’s probably going to play a big influence on him." - Three-star defensive back Tarheeb Still

*****

The pick: Penn State

Why: “I just feel like that’s where he’ll end up.” - Rivals100 running back Jalen Berger

The pick: LSU

Why: “It's ‘DBU’ and if I was a DB I would go there.” - Three-star wide receiver Jay Brunelle

The pick: USC or Texas A&M

Why: “He said he'd like to play on the West Coast and then he saw my visit to Texas A&M. I think he's going to visit there soon.” - Diggs

The pick: Alabama

Why: “Last time I talked to him he said he liked Alabama.” - McCord

The pick: Penn State

Why: “He always talks about them and Ohio State.” - Johnny Martin

The pick: Michigan

Why: “I’ve heard good things from the coaching staff about him and I see a lot of stuff on social media.” - Tyler Martin

The pick: Alabama

Why: “I can see him at Alabama because of the way Jersey talents develop at Alabama. It works out for them.” - Simon

*****

The pick: Stanford

Why: “I know academics is huge for him and that could be the place for him.” - Brunelle

The pick: Notre Dame

Why: “It fits his mold really well and he’s a big-time student, too.” - Large

The pick: Ohio State or Penn State

Why: “I talked to him once - I think it was last year - and he told me Penn State and Ohio State were his top two at the time, but I’m sure things have changed.” - Three-star UCLA quarterback commit Parker McQuarrie

The pick: Stanford

Why: “I think they’ve done a really good job with him and he likes the idea of maybe being another Bryce Love.” - Tyler Martin

The pick: The Big Ten

Why: “I want to say I think he’ll end up in the Big Ten. I think he’s a Big Ten linebacker.” - 2021 tight end Bennett Pitcher

The pick: Stanford

Why: “I wish it was going to be Notre Dame, but I’ll say Stanford. He values that Stanford education. He feels good there.” - Rivals100 Notre Dame quarterback commit Drew Pyne

The pick: Stanford

Why: “I saw him recently up at BC and we talked. But It’s hard to say no to that reputation and that education.” - Four-star Miami quarterback commit Tyler Van Dyke


*****

The pick: Michigan

Why: “He’s a big back and a Michigan guy. I think it’s a good fit for him.” - Bailey

The pick: Oregon

Why: “I feel like he loves Oregon a lot.” - Berger

The pick: Notre Dame

Why: “The family aspect there is pretty hard to pass up and I think he goes there.” - Brunelle

The pick: Oregon

Why: “I feel like he's going to go to Oregon. I think he just visited there.” - Diggs

The pick: Syracuse

Why: “He’s another guy I could see at Syracuse because of his speed and it’s close to home.” - Large

The pick: Notre Dame

Why: “He seems like a downhill runner to me.” - McCargo

The pick: Oregon

Why: “I just think he fits in well there.” - Brady Martin

The pick: Notre Dame

Why: “He always posts about them and says stuff about how it's home for him.” - Johnny Martin

The pick: Notre Dame

Why: “I’ve just seen a lot of his stuff on Twitter.” - Tyler Martin

The pick: Notre Dame

Why: “He’s a guy I’m working on, and I hope he picks Notre Dame.” - Pyne

