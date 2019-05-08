Rivals Camp Series N.J.: Players predict where peers will land
SOMERSET, N.J. - It’s our job at Rivals.com to cut through all the noise and zero in on where the nation’s top players will end up playing their college football using the FutureCast tool. Sometimes when it comes to searching for information, the best intel comes from fellow elite prospects. At Sunday’s New Jersey stop of the Rivals 3 Stripe Camp presented by adidas, we surveyed several players about where five elite prospects will eventually land. Here are the results.
*****
The pick: West Virginia
Why: “I saw him in pictures from West Virginia. He looks nice in the uniform and I think he’d fit in good there.” - Three-star running back Myles Bailey
The pick: Ohio State
Why: “I think he's going to go to Ohio State. I was talking to him a little bit and he seems to talk about them a lot.” - Rivals250 Texas A&M commit Fadil Diggs
The pick: Syracuse
Why: “I think he fits that offense and it’s close to home.” - Three-star tight end Cam Large
The pick: Ohio State or Michigan
Why: “To me, it just seems like he fits those schools.” - Three-star athlete Muheem McCargo
The pick: Michigan
Why: “I’m going to have to say it’s the team up north. I’ve talked to him a little bit about it and I asked when he’s going to commit. He said he’s not sure. I want it to be Ohio State, but I’m not sure. I’m going to recruit him hard.” - 2021 Ohio State quarterback commit Kyle McCord
The pick: Syracuse
Why: “I think it’s close to home for him and he’ll play early there.” - Three-star UMass quarterback commit Brady Martin
The pick: Ohio State
Why: “I see him post a lot about them.” - 2021 running back Johnny Martin
The pick: Michigan
Why: “I’ve seen him at Michigan, so he might go there.” - 2022 linebacker Tyler Martin
The pick: Ohio State
Why: He’s high-level and I think he’s the kind of guy that can go there and play. He will produce there.” - Four-star linebacker Cody Simon
*****
The pick: Kentucky
Why: “I just think he’s leaning there. That’s just me guessing, but that’s how it seems.” - Three-star Penn State offensive line commit Nicholas Dawkins
The pick: Auburn
Why: “I feel like he is going to go to Auburn. I saw them in his top schools.” - Diggs
The pick: Vanderbilt
Why: “I know he’s really into academics and there is a pipeline from Peddie to Vandy.” - McCord
The pick: Penn State
Why: “I just see him fitting in there.” - Johnny Martin
The pick: West Virginia
Why: “Definitely West Virginia. Aaron Lewis is committed there and he’s probably going to play a big influence on him." - Three-star defensive back Tarheeb Still
*****
The pick: Penn State
Why: “I just feel like that’s where he’ll end up.” - Rivals100 running back Jalen Berger
The pick: LSU
Why: “It's ‘DBU’ and if I was a DB I would go there.” - Three-star wide receiver Jay Brunelle
Why: “He said he'd like to play on the West Coast and then he saw my visit to Texas A&M. I think he's going to visit there soon.” - Diggs
The pick: Alabama
Why: “Last time I talked to him he said he liked Alabama.” - McCord
The pick: Penn State
Why: “He always talks about them and Ohio State.” - Johnny Martin
The pick: Michigan
Why: “I’ve heard good things from the coaching staff about him and I see a lot of stuff on social media.” - Tyler Martin
The pick: Alabama
Why: “I can see him at Alabama because of the way Jersey talents develop at Alabama. It works out for them.” - Simon
*****
The pick: Stanford
Why: “I know academics is huge for him and that could be the place for him.” - Brunelle
The pick: Notre Dame
Why: “It fits his mold really well and he’s a big-time student, too.” - Large
The pick: Ohio State or Penn State
Why: “I talked to him once - I think it was last year - and he told me Penn State and Ohio State were his top two at the time, but I’m sure things have changed.” - Three-star UCLA quarterback commit Parker McQuarrie
The pick: Stanford
Why: “I think they’ve done a really good job with him and he likes the idea of maybe being another Bryce Love.” - Tyler Martin
The pick: The Big Ten
Why: “I want to say I think he’ll end up in the Big Ten. I think he’s a Big Ten linebacker.” - 2021 tight end Bennett Pitcher
The pick: Stanford
Why: “I wish it was going to be Notre Dame, but I’ll say Stanford. He values that Stanford education. He feels good there.” - Rivals100 Notre Dame quarterback commit Drew Pyne
The pick: Stanford
Why: “I saw him recently up at BC and we talked. But It’s hard to say no to that reputation and that education.” - Four-star Miami quarterback commit Tyler Van Dyke
*****
The pick: Michigan
Why: “He’s a big back and a Michigan guy. I think it’s a good fit for him.” - Bailey
The pick: Oregon
Why: “I feel like he loves Oregon a lot.” - Berger
The pick: Notre Dame
Why: “The family aspect there is pretty hard to pass up and I think he goes there.” - Brunelle
The pick: Oregon
Why: “I feel like he's going to go to Oregon. I think he just visited there.” - Diggs
The pick: Syracuse
Why: “He’s another guy I could see at Syracuse because of his speed and it’s close to home.” - Large
The pick: Notre Dame
Why: “He seems like a downhill runner to me.” - McCargo
The pick: Oregon
Why: “I just think he fits in well there.” - Brady Martin
The pick: Notre Dame
Why: “He always posts about them and says stuff about how it's home for him.” - Johnny Martin
The pick: Notre Dame
Why: “I’ve just seen a lot of his stuff on Twitter.” - Tyler Martin
The pick: Notre Dame
Why: “He’s a guy I’m working on, and I hope he picks Notre Dame.” - Pyne